Harley Quinn Writer Shares One Major Beef With Suicide Squad Movie

Harley Quinn writer Jimmy Palmiotti had one major beef about the Suicide Squad movie that he had to get off his chest. The scribe is credited with bringing Harley back into the limelight with his work on the character’s title with Amanda Conner. It feels like their work influenced the feel of Margot Robbie’s turn on the character on-screen. Even over in the Batman: Arkham titles, their influence can be felt in the moments with Joker’s right-hand. But, the Suicide Squad movie didn’t include Conner or Palmiotti in the “thank you” part of the credits. It would seem that the courtesy should have been extended, but there was a ton going on with the development of Suicide Squad.

Palmiotti began, “Suicide Squad was a fun movie and it introduced the non- comic/animation world to Harley Quinn. My only beef with that movie is they did not include Amanda and I and Chad in the ” thank you” part of the credits. I felt we needed to be added to that list.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Suicide Squad has been a point of conversation over the last couple of days as people have critiqued Harley’s character in the movie. The director, David Ayer, has come out and said that a lot of the stuff that people may have been confused about or unhappy with is the result of political decisions. Now, he has not clarified what that comment means, but he did pledge to do better. Fans are left to debate his meaning and contrast the villain in Birds of Prey with her treatment in the earlier film. The conversation will rage for a while.

Suicide Squad was a fun movie and it introduced the non- comic/animation world to Harley Quinn. My only beef with that movie is they did not include Amanda and I and Chad in the ” thank you” part of the credits. I felt we needed to be added to that list. — Jimmy Palmiotti (@jpalmiotti) April 11, 2020

“Sadly her story arc was eviscerated. It was her movie in so many ways,” Ayer wrote. “Look I tried. I rendered Harley comic book accurate. Everything is political now. Everything. I just want to entertain. I will do better.”

The next adventure to feature Harley will be James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. He previously said that she would be going on a significant journey in that film. Robbie has been super complimentary of the filmmakers’ vision.

“You get to see another side of Harley [in The Suicide Squad],” Robbie recently explained to ComicBook.com. “It’s interesting. You keep getting to meet her at different points in her life, as if a couple of years have gone by. Of course, the films aren’t directly connected, but as an actor, I can map it out in a chronological sense. So, it’s fun to see ‘Okay, what was she like a couple of years ago when she was with Mister J?’ ‘What is she like now, after they’ve broken up? And what is she going to be like in another couple of years’ time?’ I love seeing her at these different stages of her life.”

Are you excited for Harley in The Suicide Squad? Let us know in the comments!