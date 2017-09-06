Suicide Squad Helped Time Warner Exceed 2016 Earnings Estimates

Let’s give Suicide Squad a round of applause. The villain flick debuted this year to mixed reviews, but fans flooded theaters to see the movie. The film earned $323 million at the box-office, and it also nabbed the title of most lucrative opening weekend in August to date. In its first three days, Suicide Squad raked in more than $134 million alone, and it looks like its hefty figures have helped Time Warner in a big way.

Recently, Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes said Suicide Squad helped the company exceeded earning predictions for 2016.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We had a strong third quarter, which keeps us on track to exceed our original 2016 outlook and underscores our leadership in creating and distributing the very best content,” said Bewkes. “In television, HBO took home more primetime Emmy Awards than any other network for the 15th consecutive year, and Time Warner’s divisions won a total of 40 Emmys, more than any other company. CNN’s standout election coverage made it the No. 1 news network in primetime among adults 18-49 for the fourth consecutive quarter, and Turner’s momentum doesn’t stop there. Year-to-date, TBS, TNT and Adult Swim are three of the top five ad-supported cable networks in primetime among adults 18-49.”

Bewkes continued, saying, “In film, Warner Bros. had a strong quarter led by Suicide Squad and has the No. 1 release of the fall in Sully, while anticipation is off the charts for J.K. Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

The CEO also explained that the company’s DC TV projects such as Arrow and Supergirl have also aided Time Warner’s wallet to the tune of $1+ dollars. And, moving forward, the company is planning to air its DC Films on TNT and TBS, giving Time Warner a prime platform to earn from advertisement dollars.

It feels good to be bad… Assemble a team of the world’s most dangerous, incarcerated Super Villains, provide them with the most powerful arsenal at the government’s disposal, and send them off on a mission to defeat an enigmatic, insuperable entity. U.S. intelligence officer Amanda Waller has determined only a secretly convened group of disparate, despicable individuals with next to nothing to lose will do. However, once they realize they weren’t picked to succeed but chosen for their patent culpability when they inevitably fail, will the Suicide Squad resolve to die trying, or decide it’s every man for himself?

Written and directed by David Ayer based on the characters from DC Comics, the film stars Will Smith (Ali), Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club), Margot Robbie (The Wolf of Wall Street), Joel Kinnaman (RoboCop) and Viola Davis (The Help). The cast also includes Jai Courtney (Insurgent), Jay Hernandez (Takers), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Thor: The Dark World), Ike Barinholtz (Neighbors), Scott Eastwood (Fury), Cara Delevingne (Paper Towns), Adam Beach (Cowboys & Aliens), and Karen Fukuhara in her feature film debut. It is produced by Charles Roven and Richard Suckle, with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Colin Wilson and Geoff Johns serving as executive producers.

Suicide Squad: The Extended Cut will be released on Digital Download on November 28, and on Blu-ray (4K and 3D) on December 5.

[H/T] THR