‘Robot Chicken’ Gives a ‘Suicide Squad’ Joker Makeup Tutorial

For better or worse, it’s safe to say that the Joker‘s aesthetic in Suicide Squad is one of the most unique comic book adaptations yet. And now, Robot Chicken is here to help you get that look for yourself!

The fan-favorite Adult Swim series recently shared a new sketch online, which sees an action figure version of Suicide Squad‘s Joker (played by Leto) conducting a brief, but pretty amusing, makeup tutorial. You can check it out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video contains quite a few moments, including Joker mentioning that he prefers a certain kind of lip liner, because the alternative smears when he’s punched in the face by Batman. And for those who are still pessimistic about the infamous “Damaged” forehead tattoo, the ending gag will hopefully make you chuckle.

All joking aside, Leto’s performance as the Joker did earn some fans, even in the deluge of behind-the-scenes rumors about Suicide Squad itself.

“No…There’s so much hype and bullsh*t about [what happened with Suicide Squad], but I think it’s just a fun thing to talk about.” Leto said last year. “Even when the movie came out, there was so much misrepresentation about what went down, about the ‘method acting’ crap – it’s just that 90% of it wasn’t true, and you can’t even…It takes on a life of its own.”

“It was an incredible experience, everybody was amazing.” Leto continued. “Margot Robbie [is] one of the nicest people – one of the best actresses I’ve ever worked with, and I really loved working with her. I thought the scenes of what we did together were some of the most fun I’ve ever had on a set before.”

When it comes to Leto’s tenure as the Joker, things are somewhat of a mystery. Leto will reportedly reprise his role in Suicide Squad 2, which is expected to begin filming later this year, and could also have a part in Gotham City Sirens as well. But with a standalone Joker origin movie, which is rumored to star Joaquin Phoenix, also in the works, some have wondered exactly what role Leto will have going forward. But it sounds like either way, Leto is excited to be along for the ride.

“I love the Joker.” Leto said back in September. “He’s a great character and really fun character to play. But it’s a big universe, and when you play the Joker, there’s no ownership there. You have the honor of holding the baton for a little while and then passing it off. There are other films that are in development and I’m excited to see what comes from them.”