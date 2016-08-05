Suicide Squad's Jared Leto Is Hopeful He Will Play The Joker Again

Suicide Squad may be Jared Leto's first performance as the Joker, but it won't be his last, at least not if he has his way. The Academy Award-winning actor told Good Morning America's Abbie Boudreau that he hopes Suicide Squad is just the beginning of his time as DC Films' "Clown Prince of Crime."

"I feel like this film is an introduction to the Joker," Leto says, "and I'm hopeful that we will see more to come."

Leto's method acting approach to the Joker has been well-documented, and he admits that the character is still somewhere within him even though production is over.

"I think you don't really say goodbye," he says. "I think the Joker's in there somewhere."

If Leto is looking for another opportunity to let the Joker out, Ben Affleck is working on a Batman movie, which seems like a golden opportunity.

It feels good to be bad…Assemble a team of the world's most dangerous, incarcerated Super Villains, provide them with the most powerful arsenal at the government's disposal, and send them off on a mission to defeat an enigmatic, insuperable entity. U.S. intelligence officer Amanda Waller has determined only a secretly convened group of disparate, despicable individuals with next to nothing to lose will do. However, once they realize they weren't picked to succeed but chosen for their patent culpability when they inevitably fail, will the Suicide Squad resolve to die trying, or decide it's every man for himself?

Suicide Squad is written and directed by David Ayer and stars Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Jay Hernandez, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Ike Barinholtz, Karen Fukuhara, Scott Eastwood and Cara Delevingne.

