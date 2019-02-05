‘Shazam!’ Star Zachary Levi Tells Fans to Watch NFL 100 Commercial During the Super Bowl

Super Bowl commercials have become known for their cameos from celebrities, and it sounds like Shazam! star Zachary Levi could be among them.

Over the weekend, Levi shared a teaser for the NFL 100 Super Bowl commercial on Instagram, along with a caption suggesting that he wanted his fans to watch it. You can check it out below.

While Levi’s comment doesn’t necessarily confirm that he’s in the advertisement, it certainly doesn’t seem impossible that he could be in the star-studded advertisement. Just off of the teaser alone, fans already know that current and former football players Christian McCaffrey, Peyton Manning, Richard Sherman, Michael Strahan, Larry Fitzgerald, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marshawn Lynch, Dick Butkus, Mike Singletary, Brian Urlacher, Jim Brown, and Deion Sanders will factor into the commercial in some way.

And hey, even Fortnite streamer Ninja is expected to make an appearance in the advertisement.

In addition to (possibly) appearing in a Super Bowl commercial, Levi has quite a lot on his plate this year, namely in playing the titular role in DC Films’ Shazam!. The picture will see a young Billy Batson (Asher Angel) given the ability to transform into Levi’s adult superhero, which he uses to face off against Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong).

“This is the coolest thing ever, I’m so happy that I got to do it.” Levi told reporters during a recent visit to the film’s set. “And being able to like literally just jumpstart my life and I’m healthier and stronger and happier than I’ve ever been in my life.”

“Our movie takes place very squarely in the DC Universe.” Levi said in an interview last year. “In fact, I would argue that we’re kind of the most self-aware of it because the movies that we all watch — I mean, Aquaman and Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman — they’re all basically documentaries in their world,” Levi said to Entertainment Tonight. “These things, these are all real events that have happened. Batman and Superman fighting, Superman saving all of Metropolis, whilst simultaneously destroying the entire city — that all really happened.”

