Supergirl: "A Few Good Women" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "A Few Good Women", the second episode of Supergirl's sixth and final season. The episode, which is set to air on Tuesday, April 6th, will see Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) decide what she's willing to do in order to stop her dangerous, villainous brother Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer). It's a particularly interesting position for Lena to be in as the end of Season 5 saw Lena realizing that Lex had been manipulating her for his own purposes the entire time.

Of course, Lena isn't the only one who has significant challenges to deal with. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the rest of the team are also dealing with a major challenge, something that they've never encountered before. While it's not clear from the photos or the episode synopsis exactly what that challenge is, series showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner have teased that Supergirl will face life or death stakes in the first half of the season.

"She's going to really sacrifice her life and put her life on the line to save her friends and humanity," Queller said. "That challenge, she's going to face her mortality in a way we've never done on the show. That's really the focus of the first run of seven episodes. It's life or death stakes for Kara, and it's very introspective. So, all of the soul searching and taking stock of the past six years will happen in the beginning, and then she'll put it all into play in the second half."

You can check out the episode synopsis for "A Few Good Women" and then read on for the photos from the episode.

THE BREAKING POINT – As the stakes with Lex (Jon Cryer) are raised higher than ever before, Lena (Katie McGrath) must decide how far she is willing to go to stop her brother. Meanwhile, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team are faced with a challenge unlike anything they’ve ever dealt with before and it brings Alex (Chyler Leigh) to her breaking point. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardos.

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "A Few Good Women" airs on April 6th.