Supergirl: Lena Faces a Difficult Choice in "A Few Good Women" Synopsis

The CW has released the synopsis for "A Few Good Women", the second episode of Supergirl's sixth and final season. One of the conflicts of the show's fifth season was the relationship between Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) and her brother Lex (Jon Cryer), with Lex having manipulated the recreated universe to position himself as a hero all while actually manipulating Lena the entire time. Now, with Lex's nefarious plans growing even more high stakes, Lena finds herself in a position where she has to choose what she's willing to do to stop her brother. You can check out the synopsis below.

THE BREAKING POINT – As the stakes with Lex (Jon Cryer) are raised higher than ever before, Lena (Katie McGrath) must decide how far she is willing to go to stop her brother. Meanwhile, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team are faced with a challenge unlike anything they’ve ever dealt with before and it brings Alex (Chyler Leigh) to her breaking point. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardos.

While the synopsis doesn't directly address Lena's friendship with Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), this episode seems like an opportunity for the two women to come together against a common foe and, perhaps, mend their friendship. The friends have been on the outs since Lena discovered that Kara had been keeping her secret superheroic identity from her and while it's seemed like the rift may be permanent, even McGrath herself has previously said that there is always the potential for the two to become friends again -- something that seems more important than ever now given that the series is in its final season.

"I think there’s always potential [for Kara and Lena to reconcile], you know?" McGrath said in an interview last year. "I think the writers are very smart, and I think they have a very clear, articulated plan about what they're doing. And I would hate to think that you're not going to get Kara and Lena back as they were before. And I think fundamentally Lena is still a very good person, and I think she does just miss her friends. She misses Kara desperately, and part of me believes that Lena would do anything to get that back if it meant that Kara wouldn't, as she thought, betray her again. If Lena felt that Kara couldn't betray her again, I think Lena would do anything to get that friendship back. I think the illustration of that is how hurt she was. You couldn't feel that amount of hurt if you didn't actually care."

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "A Few Good Women" airs on April 6th.