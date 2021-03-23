Supergirl Showrunner Teases "Life or Death" Stakes for Kara in Final Season

✖

Supergirl returns for its sixth and final season next week on The CW and while Season 5 ended with Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) appearing to have gained an advantage over the Girl of Steel and her allies, Luthor's victory won't last long. Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) will face off with the villain and according to series co-showrunner Jessica Queller, but saving the world will have life or death stakes for the heroine, something that will have a major impact on the season.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Queller explained that Kara will have to face her mortality in a major way during the first part of Season 6 then put everything she's learned into her final journey.

"She's going to really sacrifice her life and put her life on the line to save her friends and humanity," Queller said. "That challenge, she's going to face her mortality in a way we've never done on the show. That's really the focus of the first run of seven episodes. It's life or death stakes for Kara, and it's very introspective. So, all of the soul searching and taking stock of the past six years will happen in the beginning, and then she'll put it all into play in the second half."

From the sounds of the synopsis for the Season 6 premiere, "Rebirth", Kara's big sacrifice comes pretty early on. The synopsis reveals that once Leviathan is defeated, Supergirl turns her attention to Lex and stopping him will require her to sacrifice herself but it will also see Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) work with the team to stop him as well and Queller explained that Lena will become a more integral member of the team in Season 6.

"Lena is going to become a more integral part of the Superfriends this season than ever before," Queller said. "So I think that's going to be really satisfying and have emotional resonance for her because she's always kind of felt like an outsider, not just with Kara's secret but with the whole group. Now she is going to be a full-on insider, so that will change the dynamic for Lena and the group."

You can check out the synopsis for the Season 6 premiere below.

"SEASON PREMIERE – As Brainiac (Jesse Rath) lays close to death after trying to stop Lex (Jon Cryer), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team soar in to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamenmae (guest star Cara Buono). After beating Leviathan, Supergirl turns her attention to Lex (Jon Cryer) who has used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world to love him and follow him at all costs, no matter what horrible things he does. Knowing how dangerous this makes her brother, Lena (Katie McGrath) enlists the entire team – Alex (Chyler Leigh), J’onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), Kelly (Azie Tesfai), and Brainiac – to help, but Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardos."

Supergirl will return for its sixth and final season starting Tuesday, March 30th at 9/8c on The CW.