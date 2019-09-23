Supergirl Extended Trailer Shows Lena Luthor Plotting Her Revenge

Hot on the heels of the trailer for Supergirl‘s upcoming Season 5 premiere, “Event Horizon”, The CW has released an extended version of the trailer. This longer version of the “Event Horizon” trailer not only highlights the threat that is new villain Midnight, but also sees Lena (Katie McGrath) Luthor plotting her revenge against her former best friend, Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) as well as a tease of how Supergirl gets her new suit when the series returns next month.

During the Season 4 finale of Supergirl, Lena Luthor had her world turned upside down when her diabolical brother Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) revealed that Kara was hiding the fact that she is also Supergirl. While things ended with Lena going to hang out with her friends, we also saw her bitterness at being lied to when she broke a photo of herself them. That bitterness rolls over into Season 5, as you can see in the video above, with Lena making plans to make the Girl of Steel hurt just as much as she does at being betrayed.

The moment appears to hint that Lena will take a dark turn in Season 5 as the pain of this ultimate betrayal eats away at her. That pain is also an important element of things as it implies that Lena is not so far gone that she can’t be saved, which makes sense as Benoist has previously said that Season 5 will be a fight for Lena’s soul.

“This season’s going to be a fight for Lena’s soul,” Benoist said, who was surprised and heartbroken by how Lena found out Kara’s secret. “I was devastated that it was Lex Luthor that told her. That was such a shot in the heart to Lena, a character that my character loves so dearly. It was painful.”

In addition to the further tease of the conflict between Lena and Supergirl, we also get a look at how Supergirl gets her new suit. In the trailer it’s revealed that her suit works in a fashion similar to Iron Man’s suit in Avengers: Endgame, except when Kara takes off her glasses and the suit appears, she gets a delightful surprise: her new costume has pants. The addition of pants is something that doesn’t just make Supergirl happy in the trailer but is something that Benoist is pleased with as well.

“I just think it’s more adult,” Benoist said. “Part of my goal in this whole series for whenever the show ends, I just want there to be a very clear arc for this character that she evolved as a woman and found her femininity and her adulthood, just a self-discovery.”

Supergirl‘s fifth season will begin with “Event Horizon” on Sunday, October 6th at 9/8c on The CW.