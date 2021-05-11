Supergirl: Jason Behr Teases Race Against the Clock for Kara and Her Father in Midseason Finale

✖

For the majority of Supergirl's sixth season, Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) has found herself trapped in the Phantom Zone, but while the bleak place is one stripped of hope, the Girl of Still hasn't given up hope that she will get back home. More than that, she's been reunited with her father, Zor-El (Jason Behr), while there. However, in tonight's midseason finale, "Fear Knot", that hope will be severely tested. According to Behr, even as the Super Friends make their big attempt to rescue Kara, the Phantom Zone itself is falling apart and time may be running out to save Supergirl.

"This is definitely the most intense episode of Supergirl that I've been a part of," Behr told TVLine. "It seems like all hope is lost and yet, there is that little kernel, and they're all racing against the clock because the Phantom Zone is crumbling before their very eyes."

Time running out in the Phantom Zone isn't the only challenge that the episode will throw at the heroes, either. Previews and the synopsis for "Fear Knot" have shown that the Super Friends will find themselves faced with their worst fears when trying to save Kara, something that Behr spoke about as well.

"The idea behind the Phantoms is that when they come into contact with you, all of your worst fears and nightmares are real, and you see the worst of your imagination come to life," Behr said. "All of the Super Friends experience something like that."

You can check out the official synopsis for "Fear Knot", the midseason finale of Supergirl's sixth season airing tonight, Tuesday, May 11, below.

"DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTS – As the Super Friends brave the Phantom Zone to bring Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) home, each member of the team is confronted by visions of their worst fear. David Harewood directed the episode written by J. Holtham & Elle Lipson."

After tonight's "Fear Knot", Supergirl will go on hiatus with Superman & Lois returning for the remainder of its first season on Tuesday, May 18. Supergirl will then return to kick off the series’ final 13 episodes on Tuesday, August 24 at 9/8c after episodes of DC’s Stargirl’s second season.

Are you looking forward to tonight’s “Fear Knot”? How do you think Kara will be rescued from the Phantom Zone? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!