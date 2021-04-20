Supergirl Star Katie McGrath Teases the End of Lena Luthor's Story

✖

Supergirl is in its sixth and final season on The CW and that means the stories for each of the Arrowverse series' characters will be coming to an end. While each of the characters have undergone major transformations over the course of the show's run, Katie McGrath's Lena Luthor is one that has been perhaps a bit more complex than others. Not only have audiences watched the character deal with the baggage of the Luthor family name, but she's also had to deal with her own actions and how that's impacted things both for good and for ill. Now, with the series ending this season McGrath is opening up about where she'd like to see Lena ultimately end up.

McGrath told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview that what she'd like to see for Lena is for the character to fully accept who she is and finally be okay with herself.

"I really would like to see Lena come into full acceptance of who she is, that she's fully accepted who she is, what she's done, and who she is now," McGrath said. "She's not hung up about the bad parts of her, and she's fully accepted the woman that she is, warts and all, and she believes that she is a good person. For me, that would be such a lovely wrapping up for Lena because she struggled so much with who she is. To finally just take a deep breath and go, 'I'm enough, Lena is enough,' and be happy for it, I know it sounds so simple, it's not like these grand plans that everybody else probably wants for their characters, but it's so simple for Lena. I just want her to finally be okay with who she is."

McGrath didn't definitively reveal if she gets her wish for Lena, though given some of her actions in recent episodes of Supergirl it seems like she's on a good path. Since the show's return for Season 6, Lena has stood up to her brother in court, then tried to out-Lex him regarding Luthor Corp. Ultimately, though, she decided to just walk away from everything, no longer willing to engage with him. Whatever is next for Lena, McGrath did say the character's story would be complete when the series ends.

"It's very rare in this business that you get to tell a story from start to finish completely; a lot of times, shows are canceled before they get there," McGrath said. "So, when the show does finish, we have the privilege of being able to tell the ending. Our showrunners are amazing, and our writers are brilliant, and the idea that they've come up with, you will get an ending."

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.