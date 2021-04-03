Supergirl Showrunners Tease "Meaningful" Final Season

✖

Supergirl's final season got underway this week with the Season 6 premiere, "Rebirth", and while the episode begins the end of Kara Danvers/Supergirl's (Melissa Benoist) story within The CW's Arrowverse, the series has a lot of ground to cover. And according to the series' showrunners, that ground includes several social justice-focused episodes. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, co-showrunner Jessica Queller teased that the final season of Supergirl has many "meaningful" elements, including not only stories of inclusion and diversity, but a satisfying overall arc for Kara as well.

"There's so many special things about the season," Queller said. "I could spend another 10 minutes talking about it but some of the things that are very meaningful to us is we always like to tell stories that reflect what's going on in real life. We have a bunch of social justice-focused episodes that really come out of largely the Black Lives Matter movements and the events of last summer and have those similar themes that I think mean so much to us, all of us in the writers room, to be able to talk about inclusion and equality and things, values that matter to us.

She continued, "And also, just there's a very satisfying arc for Kara Danvers/Supergirl having to do with her at the beginning of the Season 1 pilot episode. You know, like a sort of insecure, bumbling, wide-eyed young girl to becoming a very mature, integrated, authentic hero of the people."

As for Kara's overall arc from pilot to end, series star Melissa Benoist had similar sentiments, telling Entertainment Weekly that she feels very good about where Supergirl's story concludes.

"They pitched it to me because they wanted to know if I had any input as to where I wanted to see Kara ending up at the end of the series," Benoist said. "I had one request, and it wasn't even something they were thinking about doing. And they pitched me the end, and it's really lovely. It's a great ending. I feel fantastic about it."

Benoist also said that she feels like now is the right time to close out Kara's journey, a journey that has seen the series endure a lot of change, including networks -- it made the leap from CBS to The CW after the first season.

"Yeah, I think we all kind of came to this conclusion. We're so proud of everything we've been able to accomplish in the last five, almost six years," Benoist said. "It's been such a journey: changing networks, changing cities we shot in, and changing the nights we've aired. We've gone through so much on this show, and I think creatively we were all able to step back and say that we're really proud of everything we've done and it felt like the right time."

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.