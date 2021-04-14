Supergirl Recap: Everything You Missed in "Phantom Menaces"

Last week on Supergirl, the Super Friends were dealt some major blows. Not only were they unable to locate and rescue Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) in the Phantom Zone, but Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) managed to be acquitted for his monstrous crimes after the megalomaniacal villain put on quite a show in the courtroom. This week, however, they'll discover just how much worse things can get. At the end of last week's "A Few Good Women," it was revealed that one of the Phantoms had managed to remain on Earth after a botched attempt to rescue Supergirl. And it won't just be the Phantom that creates issues. Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) finds herself fighting with Lex over control of the family business as well. Fortunately, from the sounds of things in the previously released synopsis, it won't be all bad. Supergirl makes a new ally in her quest to find a way home -- something that will hopefully bring her one step closer back to National City. Need to get caught up on the major details and stories from "Phantom Menaces", this week's episode of Supergirl? We're here to help. Here are the major plot points for "Phantom Menaces". Warning: Full spoilers for the episode beyond this point. Read on only if you want to know.

Phantom problems J'onn and M'gann find Silas and realize one of the Phantoms got out. He's in bad shape, but they take him to the Tower to get help. J'onn calls Alex to let her know about the Phantoms. Alex is deeply depressed at home, watching Kara's legacy record and crying. She blames herself for not being able to save Kara. Alex is avoiding J'onn's calls, but Kelly gives her a pep talk. At the Tower, Brainy explains how the Phantoms work -- they essentially steal the souls of their victims and turn them into Phantoms as well, which is Silas' fate. Alex freezes while J'onn and Brainy subdue him. The Super Friends realize they need to find the escaped Phantom before he can turn others. In the Phantom Zone, Kara and Zor-El hitch a ride on a Phantom and end up in another area of the Zone, but a group takes Zor-El and comes to take a now-wounded Kara, too but a mysterious woman manages to rescue her and drive the others off. prevnext

A new friend in an unexpected place. In the Phantom Zone, Kara is told that the plan is sacrifice her father, but they do have a little bit of time to save him. Kara tells the woman her story and then reveals to the woman that she knows Mxy. The woman knows him, too. She helps Kara with her leg and works to devise a plan and also reveals her own story, revealing she's Princess Nyxlygsptlnz -- her father sent her there after killing her older brother. The pair bond. Encouraged by Kara, Nyxly gets her powers back. Nyxly and Kara rescue Zor-El and Kara decides that they need to continue going forward to try to find a way out -- and that Nyxly's magic just might be the way home. prevnext

Sibling rivalry Lex goes on his victory tour of the media and then pays Lena a visit upon discovering that he's been locked out of all the accounts. Lex is now manipulating the District Attorney to go after Lena. Lena then has Brainy hack things and send large sums of money out of his (illegal) projecs to charitable causes as her counter play. Lex is very dispelased and sets fire to the children's wing of the hospital -- and blames it on Lena. Brainy is enraged and wants to kill Lex, but Lena tells him no. She tells him to let his rage out and then let it go. prevnext

Saving a soul M'gann disagrees withi J'onn's approach to dealing with the Phantoms and goes off on her own, which leads to her being infected, much to J'onn's horror. They manage to slow down her transformation, but they know it is inevitable. J'onn breaks down. Alex gives him a pep talk and tells him that he has to fight and in doing so, realizes there might be a chance to use the merge J'onn and M'gann did previously to save her. The Super Friends attempt a "soul transfusion", but as they get started the Phantoms show up complicating things. Lena has a plan to reroute them to a secure location while Alex uses herself as bait. While that goes on, J'onn and Kelly work to save M'gann's soul. After a few tense moments, it all works. M'gann is saved and the Phantom progeny are secured, though the main Phantom does get away. prevnext