Supergirl "Lost Souls" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Lost Souls", the fourth episode of Supergirl's sixth and final season. The episode will air on Tuesday, April 20th, and marks the debut of Peta Sergeant as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone who becomes an ally of Kara's (Melissa Benoist). And from the sound of things, Kara may need all the allies she can get. According to the episode's synopsis, she finds an opportunity to escape from the Phantom Zone where Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) sent her in the season premiere, but getting out will be a dangerous mission. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

"SUPERGIRL FINDS A WAY HOME – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) finds an opportunity to escape from the Phantom Zone but it comes with some dangerous strings attached. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) joins the Super Friends on a mission but finds she disagrees with their plan of action against the Phantoms and wonders if she is truly ready to be a part of the team. Alysse Leite-Rogers directed the episode written by Karen E. Maser & Nicki Holcomb."

You can read on for photos from the episode.

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The Cw. "Lost Souls" airs on April 20th.