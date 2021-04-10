Supergirl Casts Peta Sergeant as Nyxly For Final Season

✖

Supergirl has added Pega Sergeant to its cast as a season regular for the series' final season. According to Deadline, Sergeant will play Nyxly, "a quirky and kind 5thDimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by tragic backstory". The character is also described as helping Kara when she least expects it and that their new friendship will help Nyxly heal her emotional pain and reclaim her own power. Sergeant plays Julia on Snowfall and has previously appeared as the Jabberwocky in Once Upon a Time in Wonderland and as Francesca Guerrera in The Originals.

For fans of DC Comics, this casting news may be a bit interesting. In comics, Nyxly is Mrs. Nyxly or Nyxlygsptlnz, the partner of Mister Mxyzptlk. In comics, she's the landlord in the apartment building where Clark Kent first lived upon moving to Metropolis where she was hiding from one of Mister Mxyzptlk's jealous rivals. Given the character's association with Mxy in comics, this casting news may hint at why fans will be getting more of Mxyzptlik -- played by Thomas Lennon. Lennon recently shared a short video to social media revealing his return to the Supergirl set, making good on what he previously told ComicBook.com about returning to The CW series after his fan-loved turn in the series 100th episode “It’s a Super Life”.

"I am going to return as soon as television is open again," Lennon said. "Crap, we've never announced this, but yes, when the show returns, which I hope is sooner than later, there is definitely a plan for the return of Mxyzptlk. And thank God because it took me so long to learn how to say the name."

Sergeant's Nyxly will debut in the episode "Lost Souls". You can check out the synopsis for that episode below.

"SUPERGIRL FINDS A WAY HOME – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) finds an opportunity to escape from the Phantom Zone but it comes with some dangerous strings attached. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) joins the Super Friends on a mission but finds she disagrees with their plan of action against the Phantoms and wonders if she is truly ready to be a part of the team. Alysse Leite-Rogers directed the episode written by Karen E. Maser & Nicki Holcomb."

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.