‘Supergirl’: “Menagerie” Preview Released

The CW has released a promo for “Menagerie”, the upcoming twelfth episode of Supergirl‘s fourth season.

In tonight’s “Blood Memory”, Nia Nal (Nicole Maines) was given her Dreamer super suit and as you can see in the video above, in “Menagerie” she will suit up as the hero for the first time, offering help to Supergirl on what appears to be her first heroic outing.

And Supergirl may well need the help. As the title indicates, the episode will see the introduction of Pamela Ferrer/Menagerie, played by Major Crimes alumna Jessica Meraz. In comics, the character is just Pamela as her surname is unknown, a Puerto Rican woman with metamorphosis powers as she has control over alien lifeforms known as “symbeasts” that she can command to take any shape she can think of. Created by Joe Kelly and Doug Mahnke and first appearing in Action Comics #775, Menagerie was recruited by Manchester Black for his Elite and while the origin of her powers is unclear, Black at one point mentions that the rogue Men in Black from the DEO plucked people from the dregs of society to turn them into weapons.

The idea of the DEO using people as weapons is one that Supergirl has already introduced this season. Last week in “Suspicious Minds,” it was revealed that Colonel Haley was among those who participated in a program that turned alien children into weapons who eventually turned on them and came to kill those who had hurt them — including Haley. It wouldn’t be much of a surprise to find out that there were other aliens or people that had been similarly exploited.

Menagerie isn’t the only character from The Elite that is coming to Supergirl this season, either. In Episode 13, “What’s So Funny About Truth, Justice And The American Way?” Menagerie will be joined by The Hat, Manchester Black and The Morae to take on not only Supergirl but the Children of Liberty as well.

Supergirl airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. “Menagerie” will debut on February 17.