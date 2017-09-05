DC Arrowverse ‘Super Season’ Trailer Teases New Job for Supergirl’s Cat Grant

Is Cat Grant going to Washington?

A new “Super Season” promo for the DC TV Arrowverse was released last night and while the promo gives us a taste of things going on across all the CW superhero shows — Supergirl, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Arrow — it’s a brief look at Calista Flockhart‘s Cat Grant that has fans wondering if Kara Danvers’ (Melissa Benoist) sometimes mentor is the new White House Press Secretary. Check out the promo video above.

At around the 0:34 mark in the teaser we see Grant standing at a podium in the White House press briefing room telling reporters to “go ahead, fire away.”

Grant taking on Washington isn’t that big of a stretch for the CatCo boss lady. It was revealed on Supergirl last season that Grant and President Marsdin (Lynda Carter) were old college friends and that Cat had been spending some of her time away from CatCo working with her.

While we don’t know if Grant’s time behind the podium is permanent or just a temporary gig, it definitely fits what Benoist told reporters at San Diego Comic Con last month about Flockhart’s return to the series.

“The way that Calista appears in the first episode is really clever, Benoist said.

Supergirl returns Monday, October 9th on The CW.

Ridding National City of Queen Rhea and her Daxamite army was a major win for Supergirl, but one that came at a significant cost, as Kara was forced to sacrifice her budding relationship with Mon-El. When season three returns with all-new supercharged adventures this fall on The CW, Kara and team will come up against a new threat in the form of DC Worldkiller, Reign.