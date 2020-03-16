Supergirl Confirms SPOILER’s Fate in “Reality Bytes”

Since the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” Supergirl‘s world has seen some major changes and we’re not just talking the Lex Luthor of it all. Earth-38 officially no longer exists. It was destroyed in “Crisis” after much of its population was evacuated to Earth-1 and while Earth-1 itself was destroyed, the rebirth of the universe and creation of Earth-Prime meant that much of Supergirl‘s world had safely merged into this new reality. While that means that most of the people important to the Girl of Steel were alive and safely accounted for, there’s one member of her family who remained unaccounted for — until now.

Spoilers for Sunday night’s episode of Supergirl, “Reality Bytes,” below.

One important person in Kara Danvers/Supergirl’s (Melissa Benoist) life that remained unaccounted for since “Crisis” and even before is Jeremiah Danvers (Dean Cain) — Alex’s (Chyler Leigh) father and Kara’s adoptive father. Jeremiah’s status has been a question for a while unrelated to the events of “Crisis”. First introduced in the series’ first season, Jeremiah Danvers was believed to be dead, having died on a DEO mission in Peru where he first encountered J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood). After Jeremiah realized that J’onn was a refugee and not an alien threat, he sacrificed his life to save J’onn with J’onn promising to take care of Alex and Kara.

However, it was later discovered that Jeremiah had been taken by Project Cadmus and forced to work with them or they would hurt his daughters. Jeremiah does so, though when he comes into contact with Alex and Kara at various points in Supergirl‘s second season, he also finds ways to aid them. He even reunites with his wife, Eliza, before he ends up going back to Cadmus, telling Alex that things were “complicated”. It’s later discovered that he is helping Lillian Luthor deport aliens (rather than just kill them, which was her original plan). When he again sides with Alex, though, and helps her stop the launch of Operation Exodus, Lillian has Hank Henshaw attack him. Jeremiah is last seen thrown from scaffolding in the fight and taken away by Cadmus, his whereabouts and status unknown.

At least until now. At the end of “Reality Bytes,” Alex gets a phone call from her mother that distresses her and she soon goes to see Kara where she tells her sister that they finally found Jeremiah’s body and that he’s dead, much to both girls’ devastation. Finding out that Jeremiah is dead — and likely genuinely dead this time — is certainly not the outcome either of the Danvers girls would have wanted for their search for their father. That said, it may factor into next week’s “Alex in Wonderland” which is set to see Alex enter a virtual National City using the Obsidian Platinum lenses. As we saw in “Reality Bytes”, the virtual space is one that can be constructed to any reality the user wishes and it’s one that may see Alex living a very different life — one in which she is the super sister, though that perfect life may also include her father being alive and well.

