‘Supergirl’: Mon-El Returns In “Wake Up” Promo

The CW has released a promo for ‘Wake Up’, the upcoming seventh episode of Supergirl‘s third season.

The episode will see the return of one of season two’s biggest characters, Mon-El (Chris Wood). As Supergirl fans will remember, Mon-El was sent away in a spaceship during the season two finale, with his pod appearing to enter some sort of unknown realm.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mon-El’s departure definitely weighed heavily on Kara (Melissa Benoist) in the early portion of this season. But as the promo suggests, Mon-El’s comeback won’t be exactly as Kara (Melissa Benoist) had hoped for.

“In Episode 7, it’s pretty mysterious.” Benoist told ComicBook.com during a recent set visit. “I think this season, we’ve really delved into a different tone, a different atmosphere for Kara. She’s really figuring out how to own her alien-ness, if you will, and in turn I think she’s finding her womanhood at the same time through grief and that grief is apparent even in the coloring of the show, so I think it’s a long– it won’t be the reunion you expect.”

Judging by recent hints, that reunion is largely complicated by the arrival of the Legion of Super-Heroes. The group, which fans have been campaigning to see on Supergirl almost since the show’s inception, appeared to be teased in a group of cryo-stasis pods earlier in the season.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.