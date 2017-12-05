‘Supergirl’: SPOILER Kiss in “Reign” Midseason Finale

Supergirl‘s midseason finale brought fans action, suspense, and a pairing that some might not have expected.

Spoilers for tonight’s midseason finale of Supergirl, “Reign”, below!

Early on in tonight’s episode Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) was teased by her friends about her potential chemistry with James Olsen/Guardian (Mehcad Brooks).

As the episode went on, James helped Lena deal with an assassination attempt on her life, and the pair began to realize there were sparks between them in the process. They drank whiskey together at the CatCo office, but soon put down their drinks and began to kiss.

In a way, some Supergirl fans saw this coming, as McGrath recently teased that the pair would have a “personal relationship” at some point this season.

“It’s difficult for James [with Lena] coming in and owning the company and him being the boss and now him not being the boss, but still [kind of being the boss],” McGrath told reporters during a recent set visit. “You’ve got this sort of antagonism between the two of us that we’re still not quite sure of what our professional roles are. And then layered in on top of that, obviously, is the added fun of professional roles getting a little bit shady because of personal feelings. So I think as the season goes on that is going to come more into the forefront and I don’t want to give anything away. So it’s that kind of dynamic between figuring out professional and personal relationships.”

So, what could be next for Lena and James? It’s too early to tell, but Supergirl fans won’t have to wait too long to find out.

Supergirl will return on January 15th, 2018 on The CW.