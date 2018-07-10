‘Supergirl’: Jeremy Jordan Moving to Recurring Status

When Supergirl’s fourth season kicks off this fall it will be with less of fan-favorite character Winn Schott.

Jeremy Jordan, who has played Kara Danvers/Supergirl’s (Melissa Benoist) close friend and resident tech whiz for first Catco and later the DEO as a series regular since the show’s 2015 premiere on CBS, will be dropping down to recurring status this fall. Executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller told TV Line that the character will be around, just in a different capacity.

“We love Jeremy, and even though he’s [not going to be around full-time], we’re not saying goodbye to Winn at all,” they said. “We’re already breaking big stories for him right now for the fall, and I think the fans will be excited to see what he has coming up.”

It’s unclear how and why the character’s status is changing, but it’s something that will start well before Season 4. Rovner and Queller said that the shift will begin in the upcoming Season 3 finale on Monday, promising that Winn’s changes are “fulfilling his full potential.”

The idea of Winn and his potential is something that has been teased a bit on the show this season. Supergirl‘s midseason premiere was focused on Winn, specifically the death of his supervillain father and being reconnected with his mother (played by Laurie Metcalf). The episode, “Schott Through the Heart”, forced Winn to confront the truth about his childhood as well as directly confront his father’s wicked legacy. It’s something that Jordan told ComicBook.com earlier this year was a positive step forward for the character.

“It’s not a slow burn, it’s like, I can’t handle this sort of thing,” Jordan said. “Like what am I gonna do? And I think because he has to handle that in the episode, in such a big way and because it actually turns out okay in the ed, I think that he’s gonna start allowing himself to be al little more open in the future. It’s a positive step for him, regardless of how sort of painful that step ways.

The news of Jordan dropping to recurring status comes on the heels of additional Season 4 news for Supergirl. Yesterday, Rovner and Queller also announced that Jesse Rath, who plays Brainiac-5 in a recurring role this season, is being upgraded to series regular next year.

“We love the character of Brainiac-5 and can’t imagine anyone but Jesse Rathe in the role,” Rover and Queller said. “He brings such fun, heart, and brilliance to Brainy, and we’re so excited he’s joining the cast as a series regular for season 4. We have a lot of great Brainy Stories to tell.”

Supergirl airs Monday nights at 8/7c on The CW currently. It will change nights to Sundays at 8/7c this fall.

