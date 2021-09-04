Supergirl Star Chyler Leigh Teases Emotional Series Finale

✖

After six seasons, Supergirl is coming to an end on The CW and now that the Arrowverse series is back in full swing after an extended break, fans and cast are both preparing for the end of the long-running series. According to Chyler Leigh, who plays Alex Danvers/Sentinel, the final episodes of the series are emotional and she suggests that fans have tissues — among other supplies — at the ready when it comes time to say goodbye.

"We have all sorts of crazy things that come out at us," Leigh told TVLine. "Jon Cryer's with us [as Lex Luthor] and we've had so many wonderful people come in as our Big Bad. There's a lot to wrap up in the few episodes left, so just get ready. Have tissues, have popcorn, have tequila — whatever works for you. Just be ready."

While Leigh specifically mentions the return of Cryer in the final episodes of Supergirl, series star Melissa Benoist has previously confirmed the return of several other familiar faces including Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen, Jeremy Jordan as Winn Schott, and Chris Wood as Mon-El.

"It would not have felt right if they hadn't come back," Benoist previously told Entertainment Weekly. "I loved seeing my friends. I loved seeing Mehcad Brooks. I loved seeing Jeremy. I loved having Chris back, obviously. I don't think it would've been a right goodbye if the people who came back hadn't come back, so I'm very grateful that they did. It's always difficult to get that many people back in the same place, especially in the pandemic, so I'm really glad it worked out that way."

Leigh also noted that she was appreciative of how things worked out in terms of the final days of filming Supergirl, noting the gratitude and appreciation even with all the tears.

"We were a hot mess," Leigh said. "Everybody's crying. Everybody's grateful and so appreciative... Each day, you're saying goodbye to somebody."

Of course, Leigh’s Arrowverse journey isn’t quite over with the end of Supergirl. It was recently announced that Alex Danvers/Sentinel is one of the heroes who will be part of "Armageddon", the five-part premiere event for The Flash's eighth season.

"What I will say is I am very, very, very grateful to be part of it. I was asked if I was interested, and if I wanted to, you know, take part and I was like, 'Uh, hell yeah," Leigh told The Wrap. "I knew I wasn't quite done with Alex or Sentinel. I just had that feeling, you know? Along the way, I was like 'I'm just not ... I'm not ready yet!'"

Supergirl's sixth and final season airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.