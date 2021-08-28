Supergirl Star Chyler Leigh Excited to Be Part of The Flash's Armageddon Event

✖

Supergirl may be coming to an end after six seasons, but the Arrowverse hasn't seen the last of National City's heroes. On Wednesday, The CW announced the first details for "Armageddon", the five-part premiere event for The Flash's eighth season and it's an event that will see a number of heroes from across the network's DC television shows appear, including Supergirl's Alex Danvers/Sentinel. Chyler Leigh will reprise her role alongside a handful of other heroes and it's something that Leigh says she's very grateful to be a part of.

"What I will say is I am very, very, very grateful to be part of it. I was asked if I was interested, and if I wanted to, you know, take part and I was like, 'Uh, hell yeah," Leigh told The Wrap. "I knew I wasn't quite done with Alex or Sentinel. I just had that feeling, you know? Along the way, I was like 'I'm just not ... I'm not ready yet!'"

The "Armageddon" event will also feature appearances by Javicia Leslie as Batwoman, Brandon Routh as The Atom, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Katherine McNamara as Mia Queen, and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi as well as Tom Cavanagh as Eobard Thawne and Neal McDonough as Damien Darhk. Not many details about the event have been revealed, but Leigh says that Alex will have a special part of the event.

"Last I spoke with Eric [Wallace], their showrunner, Alex does get to have a really pretty special part of the event," Leigh said.

"Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever," said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement. "Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we’re doing them on a scale that's bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes. So yes, 'Armageddon' is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It’s going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got planned."

You can check out the official synopsis for "Armageddon" below.

A powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.

The five-part "Armageddon" event to kick off The Flash Season 8 begins November 16 at 8/7c on The CW.