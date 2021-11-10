Supergirl’s Jon Cryer Feels the Fans’ Love for His Lex Luthor

Ahead of tonight’s series finale for Supergirl, ComicBook had a chance to speak with series star Jon Cryer. Cast as Lex Luthor back in 2018, Cryer has been a dark figure looming over the last few seasons of the CW superhero drama. In its final season, Lex finally met his match and fell in love with Nyxly, a fifth-dimensional imp with nearly limitless power and some serious issues at home. With the finale — and possibly his final outing as Lex — looming, Cryer looked back on the news of his casting and told us he appreciated how supportive the Supergirl fan base has been.

Cryer played Lenny Luthor, Lex’s bumbling nephew, in Superman IV: The Quest For Peace, and he has said in the past that he viewed the role of Lex as an opportunity to set right what was wrong. The results have been crowd-pleasing, and Cryer feels the love.

“I love that fans have been so great to this version of Lex,” Cryer told ComicBook recently. “We wanted to do something closer to the comics, and I really think we nailed that. I’m just amazed, because on social media, when it was announced that I was playing the character, there was people who were…shall we say skeptical? Thankfully when the show started, when they actually gave me a chance, they’ve been amazing since then. I’m so grateful for that, and I loved being a part of the Arrowverse.”

Does he have any regrets about his time as Lex, or anything else he wishes he’d gotten to do? Well, kinda.

“Obviously, I wish that Lex had frankly won,” Cryer joked. “I was pitching to Jessica Queller. I said, ‘I mean, this is the end of Supergirl. Why can’t Lex just win? She’s done. He won. How about that? You haven’t seen that on a superhero show, that the bad guy just wins.’ But sadly, no, they did not go for that.”

Of course, while that much was easy enough to predict, the how and why of it all will have to wait for a few more hours. Supergirl airs its two-part series finale tonight on The CW, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT and running until 10 p.m.

Are you sorry to see Supergirl go? Do you hope to see Jon Cryer pop back up on Superman & Lois or some other DC show? Sound off in the comments below, or hit up @russburlingame on Twitter to talk all things Arrowverse.