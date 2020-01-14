Superman & Lois Gets Series Order at The CW

We’re just hours away from the conclusion of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, which is expected to completely change the landscape of The CW‘s Arrowverse as we know it. Even before the final two episodes have aired, the network has announced a major new development with regards to the Arrowverse’s future. The network has given a series pickup to Superman & Lois, an upcoming live-action series that will see Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch reprise their roles as the iconic couple. This was announced alongside a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, which will star Supernatural alum Jared Padalecki.

While details surrounding Superman & Lois remain a bit of a mystery, we do know that the series’ story is sure to be an emotional and unexpected one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When Todd Helbing, who’s our showrunner, was telling me about the story for the pilot script for Superman & Lois, I got chills,” Tulloch said in an interview earlier this month. “It’s so good, and it’s so something we haven’t seen before with them, so I think it’s going to be great.”

Hoechlin made his debut as the Man of Steel in Supergirl‘s Season 2 premiere, with Tulloch beginning to play Lois in last year’s “Elseworlds” crossover event.

“For us, since Supergirl, I think regardless it was amazing to have Clark and Lois together on our show.” Supergirl EP Robert Rovner told reporters at an “Elseworlds” press screening. “We’ve dreamed of having Lois Lane be on Supergirl. We’ve talked about her since the beginning. That was great. When I first saw them together, what felt like we were kind of entering the canon in a new, fresh way seeing them reunite for the first time in our universe and that was thrilling.”

“It was thrilling really to read their first scenes in Flash, and to kind of feel Lois Lane. It’s amazing.” Rovner continued. “And Bitsie Tulloch is great, embodying kind of everything that is iconic about Lois. And we just love them together.”

Superman & Lois is just one of two Arrowverse-related spinoffs that was in development for the upcoming season, alongside the Arrow offshoot Green Arrow & The Canaries. The potential series, which would follow Mia Smoak-Queen (Katherine McNamara), Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy), and Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), is set to air its backdoor pilot later this month. According to Deadline, there’s no indication as to whether or not Superman & Lois getting picked up will hurt Green Arrow & The Canaries‘ chances.

What do you think of Superman & Lois getting a series order on The CW? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!