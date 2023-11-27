Superman Legacy Cast Breakdown | ComicBook Nation

The ComicBook Nation crew breaks down the latest casting for James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, Invincible's mid-season finale, and Netflix's Squid Game gameshow!

By Kofi Outlaw

The CBN crew breaks down the Superman: Legacy cast reveals and all the characters and connections James Gunn is setting up with his DCU debut! 

We also discuss The Invincible mid-season 2 finale, Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge Gameshow, and review the long-awaited sequel Good Burger 2

Superman: Legacy (Confirmed) Cast 

    1. David Corenswet (Pearl, Hollywood) – Superman
    2. Rachel Brosnahan (Marvelous Ms. Maisele) – Lois Lane
    3. Skyler Gisondo (Vacation Reboot, The Resort) – Jimmy Olsen
    4. Sara Sampaio (Supermodel /VS Angel)  – Eve Teshmacher
    5. Nathan Fillion (Castle, James Gunn Movies) – Guy Gardner
    6. Edi Gathegi (X-Men First Class, Twilight)  – Mister Terrific
    7. Anthony Carrigan (Barry) – Metamorpho 
    8. Isabela Merced (Transformers 5, Dora)  – Hawkgirl
    9. Maria Gabriela De Faria (Deadly Class)  – (Engineer) 
    10. Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor


Check out a gallery of the Superman: Legacy cast and their characters below! 

David Corenswet - Superman

superman-legacy-cast-david-corenswet-as-clark-kent-kal-el-superman.jpg
Rachel Brosnahan - Lois Lane

superman-legacy-cast-rachel-brosnahan-lois-lane.jpg
Skyler Gisondo - Jimmy Olsen

superman-legacy-cast-skyler-gisondo-jimmy-olsen.jpg
Nathan Fillion - Guy Gardner

nathan-fillion-guy-gardner-green-lantern.jpg
Isabela Merced - Hawkgirl

nathan-fillion-isabela-merced-hawkgirl.jpg
Anthony Carrigan - Metamorpho

superman-legacy-cast-anthony-carrigan-metamorpho.jpg
Edi Gathegi - Mister Terrific

superman-legacy-cast-edi-gathegi-mister-terrific.jpg
Marîa Gabriela de Faría - The Engineer

superman-legacy-cast-maria-gabriela-de-faria-the-engineer.jpg
Nicholas Hoult - Lex Luthor?

superman-legacy-nicholas-hoult-lex-luthor.jpg
(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images, DC)

It's just a rumor... for now. But one a lot of fans support.

