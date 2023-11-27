Superman Legacy Cast Breakdown | ComicBook Nation
The ComicBook Nation crew breaks down the latest casting for James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, Invincible's mid-season finale, and Netflix's Squid Game gameshow!
The CBN crew breaks down the Superman: Legacy cast reveals and all the characters and connections James Gunn is setting up with his DCU debut!
We also discuss The Invincible mid-season 2 finale, Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge Gameshow, and review the long-awaited sequel Good Burger 2!
Superman: Legacy (Confirmed) Cast
- David Corenswet (Pearl, Hollywood) – Superman
- Rachel Brosnahan (Marvelous Ms. Maisele) – Lois Lane
- Skyler Gisondo (Vacation Reboot, The Resort) – Jimmy Olsen
- Sara Sampaio (Supermodel /VS Angel) – Eve Teshmacher
- Nathan Fillion (Castle, James Gunn Movies) – Guy Gardner
- Edi Gathegi (X-Men First Class, Twilight) – Mister Terrific
- Anthony Carrigan (Barry) – Metamorpho
- Isabela Merced (Transformers 5, Dora) – Hawkgirl
- Maria Gabriela De Faria (Deadly Class) – (Engineer)
- Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor?
