Superman: Legacy's James Gunn Responds to Fan Casting, "Sometimes They Have Good Ideas"

In the hours right before the Actors' strike was set to begin, DC's upcoming Superman: Legacy confirmed some of its key cast members including David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Literally the day before the strike, when actors wouldn't be able to sign on for new roles, James Gunn confirmed a slew of other DC heroes that would appear and which fan-favorite actors would be playing them. Now that the strikes have been resolved even more actors have been confirmed for Superman: Legacy, with other roles still yet to be filled.

While answering fan questions on Threads, Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn was asked about how they decide when to announce things like new casting for the movie, or if it sometimes isn't up to them. Gunn replied: "Well, sometimes it just gets out because people find out in agencies or whatever (and sometimes incorrectly!) Other times it's through our DC publicist Candice, who works closely with me and Peter (Safran)."

Branching off from there, Gunn was asked if any of the recent casting announcements for Superman: Legacy took place during the actors' strike, something that would have broken several rules for SAG-AFTRA members. Gunn replied, "Of course not. That would never happen with any of the parties involved (not actors, not agents, not studios). Skyler Gisondo and Sara Sampaio and María Gabriela de Faría were all actually cast, contracts done, BEFORE the strike happened. And they were troopers about keeping the secret, which I'm sure was difficult."

Gunn was also asked about fans who "fan cast" the movies before actors have been hired. Naturally when a new Superman movie was announced, fans began to theorize and champion actors for the role of the Man of Steel, Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, and more. The Suicide Squad director added that he sees it when you tweet about these things, and sometimes he thinks it's a good idea.

"When I'm casting a role I will sometimes see who fans have suggested online for folks I or my casting directors haven't considered," Gunn wrote. "Sometimes they have good ideas, sometimes terrible ones. I don't remember it actually leading to someone being cast, however."

Superman: Legacy Release Date

When Superman: Legacy was first announced by Warner Bros. and DC Studios, James Gunn confirmed that the movie would become the first movie released in the new DCU and would arrive in theaters on July 11, 2025. For Gunn, this release date is not only a key moment for the Warner Bros. and DC Studios investment in the DCU, but one that comes with a personal connection for him.

"My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn tweeted earlier this year. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point."

David Corenswet will lead the cast of Superman: Legacy, playing the titular last son of Krypton. He's joined in the series by Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Hal Jordan, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific. with Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica aka The Engineer.