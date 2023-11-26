When Is Invincible Season 2 Coming Back?

Invincible Season 2 has rounded out the final of its first half of episodes for the year, now there's a question over when the series will return for more new episodes. Invincible's first season was one of the most successful animated series released with Amazon Prime Video, and thus the wait for Season 2 was an arduous one as fans couldn't wait to see what could be coming next. But as the series finally returned for Season 2 earlier this month, Invincible fans are waiting once more for the final half of Season 2's run next year.

Invincible Season 2 previously announced that Part 1 of the season would be airing this November. With four episodes now aired, the midseason has come to an end and there's a current "Early 2024" release window set for the final episodes. But unfortunately, there is no concrete release date for these final episodes as of the time of this writing so fans might be waiting for quite a while once more before Invincible Season 2 returns with Episode 5 and beyond.

(Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

How to Catch Up With Invincible Season 2

While it's going to be a while before the episodes come back, you can take the time to catch up with Invincible's episodes released so far. You can find the first four episodes of the season now streaming with Amazon Prime Video (along with the first season and Adam Eve special episode released in between seasons). A release date for the final half of the season has yet to be revealed as of the time of this writing, but they will release in 2024.

Starring the likes of new additions to the cast for Season 2 such as Jay Pharoah, Tatiana Maslany, Sterling K. Brown, Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Paul F. Tompkins, Peter Cullen, Tim Robinson, Phil Lamarr, Lea Thompson, Calista Flockhart, and many more, Amazon Prime Video teases Invincible as such, "Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

