Invincible Fans Can't Handle Season 2 Episode 4 (Reactions)

Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 "IT'S BEEN AHWILE" is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video – and fans were clearly NOT prepared for how epically brutal and surprising the episode would be!

Episode 4 wasn't just the latest chapter of Invincible Season 2 – it's the final episode before a mid-season hiatus keeps us waiting until 2024 to find out what happens next. In that sense, fans aren't just freaking out about what happened in Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 – they're also freaking out about all the questions that will be tormenting their minds until the series returns.

If you need a detailed account of what happened in the Invincible Season 2 mid-season finale, be sure to check out our official Invincible recap breakdown for all the details (SPOILERS). Otherwise, here's what fans are now saying: