Invincible Fans Can't Handle Season 2 Episode 4 (Reactions)
Invincible fans are experiencing a mix of shock, awe, pain, and angst, after Season 2 Episode 4 - and the long wait for Episode 5.
Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 "IT'S BEEN AHWILE" is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video – and fans were clearly NOT prepared for how epically brutal and surprising the episode would be!
Episode 4 wasn't just the latest chapter of Invincible Season 2 – it's the final episode before a mid-season hiatus keeps us waiting until 2024 to find out what happens next. In that sense, fans aren't just freaking out about what happened in Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 – they're also freaking out about all the questions that will be tormenting their minds until the series returns.
If you need a detailed account of what happened in the Invincible Season 2 mid-season finale, be sure to check out our official Invincible recap breakdown for all the details (SPOILERS). Otherwise, here's what fans are now saying:
Now That's A Mid-Season Finale!
Dude the Invincible mid season finale pic.twitter.com/lwe9LKsYfs— Griff🕸️ (@JGrffs) November 24, 2023
They weren’t playing about episode 4 #Invincible pic.twitter.com/DpTFZQewb5— mo ४ (@mofromyt) November 24, 2023
Critics with screeners (like us) and fans who'd read the comics had all been hyping up Episode 4 as something that would knock viewers' socks off. And the Invincible animated series fans are having a hard time finding the lie.
Now We Gotta Wait?!
So you telling me I gotta wait til 2024 to see what happens next after what I just witnessed??? #Invincible pic.twitter.com/0KWEGWzOkT https://t.co/1nfzw6e4ZX— mo ४ (@mofromyt) November 24, 2023
Invincible fans after seeing this week’s episode knowing they gotta wait till 2024 for the rest of the season to airpic.twitter.com/fCVQzkrAPG— 👑ℂℍ𝔸𝕆𝕊𝕂𝕀𝔻👑 (@DatChaosGuy) November 24, 2023
Apparently, a lot of people weren't aware that Invincible Season 2 was going to be split into two halves. And now there are quite a few of them who are not happy about it.
GET READY FOR NEXT!
SPOILERS
This was so satisfying to finally see. What an insane battle, we are not prepared for what's next 🔥 #Invinciblepic.twitter.com/EKJoVSYA8w— RabbitsINVINCIBLE (@RabbitSkwad) November 24, 2023
Invincible comic series readers are dropping hints like crazy... And with this series that's always something to consider...
Oh That's ANIMATION Animation
invincible be having the most mid animation ever then hit you with a frame like this pic.twitter.com/WAmMRIFjWk— doctor idk (@bigmonkeong) November 24, 2023
There is imagery from "IT'S BEEN AWHILE" That will be lviing rent-free in our brains.
Give This Man His Flowers!
J.K. Simmons may never get the credit he deserves for how fucking good he is in this voice role #Invincible pic.twitter.com/ZAKKSiGD5z— prank sinatra (@KyloCool630) November 24, 2023
At no point does it feel like Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash, Spider-Man) is treating this like 'just an animated role.' One of these awards organizations needs to recognize that.
BEST. TITLE CARD. EVER.
The greatest, most clever title card insert #Invincible pic.twitter.com/qDBD93FATR— Momeina (@jaybxrb) November 24, 2023
Invincible's title card sequence reveals are a major signature of the show and a minor surprise offered with each episode. "IT'S BEEN AWHILE" has the best one yet.
When That Grinch Moment Hits
The Viltrumites: kill a city of Thraxans
Omni Man: pic.twitter.com/ynrpWatMPD— AkeemHandsReacts (@SolanPrince) November 24, 2023
Nolan/Omni-Man really does have a W I L D way of processing his feelings – and the nicer the feelings the more violently angry he is about them, apparently.
Crazy Symmetry
Let's just take a minute to appreciate how beautiful Nolan and Debbie's opening sections were in episode 4 of #Invincible millions of miles apart but going through the same thought process 💔 #InvincibleSeason2 pic.twitter.com/rftSMow8Rk— BrainPilot (@BrainPilot_) November 24, 2023
In the same place, emotionally – even though they are millions of miles apart. Crazy.
WHICH ONE IS IT?!
November 24, 2023
Nolan really is sending some mixed messages, as a father and teacher, no?
Hair Braid Blades Are A THING Now
Nobody:— Jason Weintraub (@JRtheWriter) November 24, 2023
That one woman fighting Mark on #Invincible: pic.twitter.com/y1F2uSKSuQ
Watch out world. These ladies aren't playing around anymore.