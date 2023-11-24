Invincible Fans Can't Handle Season 2 Episode 4 (Reactions)

Invincible fans are experiencing a mix of shock, awe, pain, and angst, after Season 2 Episode 4 - and the long wait for Episode 5.

By Kofi Outlaw

Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 "IT'S BEEN AHWILE" is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video – and fans were clearly NOT prepared for how epically brutal and surprising the episode would be! 

Episode 4 wasn't just the latest chapter of Invincible Season 2 – it's the final episode before a mid-season hiatus keeps us waiting until 2024 to find out what happens next. In that sense, fans aren't just freaking out about what happened in Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 – they're also freaking out about all the questions that will be tormenting their minds until the series returns. 

If you need a detailed account of what happened in the Invincible Season 2 mid-season finale, be sure to check out our official Invincible recap breakdown for all the details (SPOILERS). Otherwise, here's what fans are now saying: 

Now That's A Mid-Season Finale!

Critics with screeners (like us) and fans who'd read the comics had all been hyping up Episode 4 as something that would knock viewers' socks off. And the Invincible animated series fans are having a hard time finding the lie.

Now We Gotta Wait?!

Apparently, a lot of people weren't aware that Invincible Season 2 was going to be split into two halves. And now there are quite a few of them who are not happy about it.

GET READY FOR NEXT!

Invincible comic series readers are dropping hints like crazy... And with this series that's always something to consider...

Oh That's ANIMATION Animation

There is imagery from "IT'S BEEN AWHILE" That will be lviing rent-free in our brains.

Give This Man His Flowers!

At no point does it feel like Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash, Spider-Man) is treating this like 'just an animated role.' One of these awards organizations needs to recognize that.

BEST. TITLE CARD. EVER.

Invincible's title card sequence reveals are a major signature of the show and a minor surprise offered with each episode. "IT'S BEEN AWHILE" has the best one yet.

When That Grinch Moment Hits

Nolan/Omni-Man really does have a W I L D way of processing his feelings – and the nicer the feelings the more violently angry he is about them, apparently.

Crazy Symmetry

In the same place, emotionally – even though they are millions of miles apart. Crazy.

WHICH ONE IS IT?!

Nolan really is sending some mixed messages, as a father and teacher, no?

Hair Braid Blades Are A THING Now

Watch out world. These ladies aren't playing around anymore.

