Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Welcomes Newest Cast Members





Superman: Legacy is well into its pre-production, and the film's cast is nearly rounded. After news surfaced revealing Nicholas Hoult is in final talks to play Lex Luthor in the picture, DC Studios revealed additional casting on Tuesday. This time around, Skyler Gisondo and Sara Sampaio have been cast as Jimmy Olsen and Eve Teschmacher, respectively. Superman: Legacy helmer James Gunn wasted no time in welcoming the duo to the production with a social media post-Tuesday afternoon.

"After auditioning hundreds of folks for both of these roles, we finally found perfect fits with both [Skyler Gisondo] and [Sara Sampaio]," said said in his post. "Can't wait for you guys to see them in action the summer of '25!"

Now that Jimmy Olsen and Eve Teschmacher are cast, few characters remain. In stands to reason the film will feature both Ma and Pa Kent, and rumors have suggested Brainiac may serve as the big bad of the film, even though Lex Luthor will also appear.

What is Superman: Legacy going to be about?

When Superman: Legacy picks up, movie-goers will see a world already full of superheroes, and Superman is already in the midst of his crime-fighting career.

"It's not an origin story," DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran told reporters earlier this year. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned." Along with David Corenswet's Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, the cast includes Nathan Fillion as the Guy Gardner Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as the mass-shifting Metamorpho, and María Gabriela de Faría as The Authority's The Engineer.

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

