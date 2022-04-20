Superman & Lois: Earth-Prime Comic Brings Back a Surprising Supergirl Character

The CW’s multiverse of DC Comics-inspired shows has continued to grow and evolve over the years, introducing unique iterations of established continuity along the way. That has especially been the case with Superman & Lois, which has largely operated within smaller parameters of DC lore, to the point where fans have speculated that the show might exist in an entirely separate corner of the multiverse. While we’ll have to wait a little longer to get answers in that regard, the latest issue of DC’s Earth-Prime comic series put Superman & Lois in the spotlight — and referenced a surprising character who hasn’t been acknowledged since the early days of Supergirl. Spoilers for Earth-Prime: Superman & Lois #1, from Jai Jamison, Adam Mallinger, Andrew N. Wong, Tom Grummett, Norm Rapmund, Hi-Fi, and Tom Napolitano below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue’s main story is structured around the first anniversary of Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), with their dinner plans continually being interrupted by different predicaments. Among these are quite a few run-ins Clark (as Superman) has with villains — including being kidnapped by none other than the main man himself, Lobo. When Superman asks exactly why Lobo has kidnapped him, he indicates that “some redheaded broad paid [him] a fraggin’ ton of money” to bring Superman to her.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This seems to be a pretty clear reference to Maxima, who famously attempts to make Superman her soulmate in the early days of her comic tenure. Created by Roger Stern and George Perez, Maxima is the queen of the alien planet Almerac, who searches across the galaxy to find her ideal mate. Once she becomes aware of Superman, she sets her sights on him, and serves a thorn in his side several times over the years, before eventually becoming a member of the Justice League and Extreme Justice. In the New 52 reboot of continuity, Maxima was reestablished as bisexual and operated in a more heroic context, all while having a crush on Supergirl. The DC Rebirth continuity has since reestablished Maxima, and had her operating alongside Wonder Woman.

Maxima previously appeared in the Arrowverse in the Season 1 Supergirl episode “Myriad”, which similarly saw her hoping to make Superman her romantic partner. This makes the reference to Maxima in the Superman & Lois story — which, granted, is set in Clark’s early days, way before that Supergirl episode — an interesting bit of connective tissue, especially whether or not the two shows end up being in the same universe.

Earth-Prime: Superman & Lois #1 is now available wherever comics are sold.