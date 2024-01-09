Superman & Lois Star Offers Update on The CW Series' Final Season

Last November, it was announced that the upcoming fourth season of The CW's Superman & Lois will be its last with the last of the network's DC inspired television shows expected to arrive on The CW sometime in 2024. Now, series star Elizabeth Tulloch is offering an update on that final season. On Monday, the Lois Lane actor took to social media to share the cover of her script for the first episode of Season 4, revealing that the title of the episode will be "The End & The Beginning". You can check Tulloch's post out below.

On Friday, Tulloch had also shared that they were "back to work" on the series, offering a glimpse of Lois Lane's wardrobe for Superman & Lois, writing "Back to work! This is part of Lois's wardrobe. It's massive. We have such a terrific costume department."

Superman & Lois Will Be The CW's Final DC TV Show

With The Flash ending last year and the cancellation of Gotham Knights after just one season, Superman & Lois will mark the end of an era for The CW, closing out the network's DC television series, something that began with Smallville in 2001.

"Over the last three seasons, SUPERMAN & LOIS redefined both the superhero genre and family drama as Tyler, Elizabeth and the entire cast effortlessly portrayed these classic characters with new layers of depth and complexity that had never before been explored in the Superman universe," said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network. "We are grateful for the years of hard work and graceful storytelling from the show's writers, producers, actors and crew, as well as our terrific partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. As Superman embarks on his final flight, the team is leaving us with an absolutely epic 10-episode must-watch-every-minute farewell to one of the most legendary CW families ever."

"While we're sad to say goodbye to SUPERMAN & LOIS at the end of Season Four, we're grateful for the time we've had with our amazing cast, crew, vfx teams, editors, musical geniuses, and writers. Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family. And that's what was created-on and off screen," said executive producers and co-showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher. "We'd like to thank our partners at Berlanti Productions, DC, WB and The CW for their endless support and enthusiasm during this journey...and give a very special thank you to all the fans for tuning in. We're thrilled about what we have in store in our final season, and can't wait for everyone to watch as Superman, Lois and all our heroes face off against the biggest threat in the show's history-Lex Luthor."

Season 4 of Superman & Lois Will See Some Big Changes

When Superman & Lois returns for its final season, it will come with some changes. Shortly after the series' Season 4 renewal, it was confirmed that the cast of the series would be trimmed down, with Dylan Walsh (Sam Lane), Emmanuelle Chiriqui (Lana Lang), Erik Valdez (Kyle Cushing), Inde Navarette (Sarah Cushing), Wole Parks (John Henry Irons), Tayler Buck (Natalie Irons), and Sofia Hasmik (Chrissy Beppo) all demoted to recurring or guest star roles. Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent/Superman), Tulloch, Michael Bishop (Jonathan Kent), and Alex Garfin (Jordan Kent) are all set to remain as series regulars with Michael Cudlitz (Lex Luthor) also being promoted to series regular for the final season.

Are you looking forward to the final season of Superman & Lois? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.