Superman & Lois, Walker Returns Pushed Further into 2024 on The CW

Fans of The CW's last remaining original, scripted series may be waiting just a bit longer than expected for them to return to air. On Monday, CEO of The CW's parent company Nexstar Media Group Perry Sook explained during a quarterly earnings call that the shows — which include Superman & Lois, Walker, All American, and All American: Homecoming — will be "pushed further and further into 2024" the longer the Writer's Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue. Sook also noted that even with these delays, the majority of The CW's slate was already set for unscripted programming or "material already developed."

"The farther the strike goes on, they get pushed further and further into 2024," Sook said (via TVLine), adding "we also have some more high-profile and noisy reality shows, which will bring attention to the network as well. So, we kind of like our chances in this chaotic environment. When others are afraid, we tend to take some big swings."

Sook also noted that the network continues to operate in the red but pledged to be profitable by 2025. The network's lack of profitability was the result of a heavy previous emphasis on scripted content. Sook also noted that he doesn't feel the strikes will be an issue for the network overall.

"We are confident it will not hurt our forward progress at The CW. The majority of our fall slate was material already developed and for unscripted," he said.

The CW Previously Updated Its Fall Schedule in July

Back in July, The CW updated its fall 2023-2024 schedule, making a few moves due to the WGA strike with the biggest shift being All American moving to midseason. At that time, The network filled out its schedule with unscripted fare, adding FBoy Island, recently saved from cancellation at Max, along with the network's existing unscripted fare including Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Masters of Illusion, and Pen & Teller: Fool Us. The network is also leaning into acquired foreign programming, including Sullivan's Crossing — which recently received an early Season 2 renewal — and European eco thriller The Swarm. You can check out the new The CW fall 2023-2024 schedule below.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 8:00-9:00PM INSIDE THE NFL (Season Premiere) 9:00-10:00PM THE SWARM (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4 8:00-9:00PM SULLIVAN'S CROSSING (Series Premiere) 9:00-10:00PM THE SPENCER SISTERS (Series Premiere)https://comicbook.com/horror/news/highest-grossing-horror-movie-2023-insidious-red-door-m3gan/?traffic_source=Connatix

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12 8:00-10:00PM FBOY ISLAND (Season 3 Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 16 8:00-8:30PM SON OF A CRITCH (Original Episode) 8:30-9:00PM RUN THE BURBS (Original Episode) 9:00-9:30PM CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Original Episode) 9:30-10:00PM EVERYONE ELSE BURNS (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20 8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season 10 Premiere) 9:00-10:00PM INSIDE THE NFL (Encore Episode)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28 8:00-8:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Season 10 Premiere) 8:30-9:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Original Episode) 9:00-9:30PM WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Season 4 Premiere) 9:30-10:00PM WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14 8:00-9:00PM INSIDE THE NFL (Original Episode) 9:00-9:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Season 12 Premiere) 9:30-10:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Original Episode)

What to Expect When Superman & Lois Does Return

It was previously confirmed that Superman & Lois will return for a fourth season, but with some major changes. It was confirmed that seven of Superman & Lois' cast members have been demoted to recurring or guest starring roles in the show's ten-episode fourth season. These choices impact Dylan Walsh (Sam Lane), Emmanuelle Chiriqui (Lana Lang), Erik Valdez (Kyle Cushing), Inde Navarette (Sarah Cushing), Wole Parks (John Henry Irons), Tayler Buck (Natalie Irons), and Sofia Hasmik (Chrissy Beppo).

Going into Season 4, this leaves Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent / Superman), Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane), Michael Bishop (Jonathan Kent), and Alex Garfin (Jordan Kent) in their series regular roles for Season 4. Additionally, Michael Cudlitz has been promoted to a series regular role for his portrayal of Lex Luthor.