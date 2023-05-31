Superman & Lois: Inde Navarrette Talks Impact of Sarah's Actions in "Collision Course" (Exclusive)

This week's episode of Superman & Lois saw things get just a bit more complicated for Sarah Cushing. Played by Inde Navarrette, not only has Sarah been keeping the secret of Jordan Kent (and his father, Clark) having super powers from her own father who is getting ever closer to the truth, but a mishap at a teen party has put her already strained friendship with Jordan in even more complicated territory. According to Navarrette, the incident is going to have some big ramifications — and will also have some impacts on Sarah's mental health as well.

Warning: spoilers for this week's episode of Superman & Lois below.

In the episode, Sarah goes to a teen party where there is underage drinking that ends up getting raided by the cops. In her attempt to get away without getting caught, she drives off with her friend, George Dean Jr., without her car's lights on. When she's far enough away from the party that she thinks she's safe, she turns the lights on just in time to see a deer in the road and, when she swerves, ends up in a very bad accident. The accident is bad enough that it should be fatal, but Jordan flies in and saves her and George. His identity isn't revealed, but it's now clear that someone has powers. More than that, Sarah is busted for underage drinking.

"It really sucks whenever you're in an argument with somebody and you're trying to create a boundary, but then you need something and then they help you out and then it's almost as though you owe them," Navarrette said. "Now Jordan has a one up on Sarah, and not only did she make a mistake and she freaked out, but he saved her form it. It's that reminding of "shit'. It's a difficult place to be in, for sure. It's also a difficult place to act, because it's not the best feeling."

She also explained that over the next few episodes, we'll see how this all impacts Sarah's mental health. Sarah's mental health was a focus of the first season of Superman & Lois.

"I think growing up there's a point in which you can go through the same thing that you can go through the same thing and at a certain point you'll have a different reaction to it. That's where the most growth happens," she said. "I think that this season, at the end of the season where things that would normally sense Sarah spiraling or just really put her in the gutter are going to be moments where she takes a second and she has a different thought process about it, and she really takes a second to really reaffirm who she wants to be and what she wants to do, and really sets that down. You're definitely going to see that in the next couple of episodes at a slow pace, but it's going to come."

