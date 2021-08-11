Superman & Lois: John Henry Irons Isn't Happy (Exclusive)

✖

The CW has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at a clip from tonight's episode of Superman & Lois, titled "The Eradicator." In the clip, Jonathan Kent and John Henry Irons are working on a weapon together. Jordan comments on John Henry Irons's suit being cool, which John Henry does not take well, as he gets a little bit of a flashback to his life on his original Earth. The episode is setting up next week's season finale, in which Superman will face off with The Eradicator (Adam Rayner), a classic DC villain that has been retrofitted for the show into inhabiting the body of Superman's previously-unknown half-brother.

The episode airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. You can see the clip above.

John Henry Irons has become a formidable ally for Superman and Lois, but it didn't start that way; at the beginning of the season, Irons was known simply as "Captain Luthor" or "The Stranger." Hailing from another earth destroyed in the Crisis, John Henry saw his family murdered by rogue Kryptonians after The Eradicator wiped out Superman's humanity, turning him against his adoptive homeworld.

He landed here and tried to kill Superman, in order to prevent Earth Prime from suffering the same fate. After a few throwdowns, though, Lois figured out that The Stranger was actually a soldier named John Henry Irons, whose Earth-Prime counterpart had been dead for quite some time. After a few tries, she and Clark managed to get through to John Henry and prove that Superman wasn't such a bad guy after all.

The most recent episode also showed Tal-Rho escape the custody of the Department of Defense after having seemingly become the Eradicator, channelling his father's rage and lack of regard for human life into a physical form that gives him a new and dangerous skillset in his battles with Superman.

THE HEART OF SMALLVILLE – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) is worried about Jordan (Alex Garfin) as he and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) continue to grow closer. Meanwhile, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) pays Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) a visit. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) has been spending more and more time with John Henry (Wole Parks). Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Adam Rayner also star. (#114). The episode was directed by Alexandra La Roche and written by Max Cunningham & Brent Fletcher.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "The Eradicator" debuts on August 10.