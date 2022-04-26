Superman & Lois: Jordan Elsass Was "Baffled" by Bizarro Jonathan

✖

Superman & Lois returns tonight after a few weeks off the air, but when The CW show returns tonight, we certainly won't be in Kansas anymore — at least not the Smallville, Kansas fans know best. Tonight's episode, "Bizarros in a Bizarro World" will take viewers to the Inverse World where characters may be familiar, but they also aren't exactly the same. Among them is Jordan Elsass' Jonathan Kent. Fans have already gotten a glimpse of the character as he showed up at the actual Kent farm at the end of the last episode where "Jon El" shocked with his appearance. It turns out that Elsass himself was a bit surprised as well, telling Entertainment Weekly that he was "baffled" by the character.

"It's not that I wasn't a fan, it's just that when I first saw the outfit, I don't believe I'd actually read the script yet," Elsass said. "I was like 'What the hell is this?' I was just baffled. And once I actually read the script, it started to click pretty quickly. And by the end of the episode, I was definitely into it. But it took me a little while to get used to that hair and that outfit and everything. That was funky."

Everyone in the episode has a markedly different look in terms of their Inverse World selves. As we've seen from previously released photos from the episode, there's a strong red and black color theme and an overall edgier look. Elsass said that it was a "blast" for him to get into this version of his character as well as seeing everyone else do the same. But the episode also serves a bit of an origin story for Jon El, and Elsass says the episode is "massive".

"It's so cool. I remember reading the scripts and just being like, 'How are we going to do this?'" Elsass said. "This is a massive episode, a ton of action, a ton of stuff going on. There's a lot of bases that have to be covered here. I remember reading it and just being like, 'Wow, this is going to be intense.'"

Of course, things also get intense in the regular world as well. Alexander Garfin previously said that Inverse Jordan/Jon El causes some big problems in Smallville, too.

"Bizarro Jonathan really starts to screw things up," Garfin said. "Also, you have to remember that he's their son, but he's not really their son. It's a bit of that Natalie syndrome that we had, only this time he seems like he's a little evil. That's gonna be an interesting mix of emotions for everyone involved. Also, Jordan Elsass idolizes Heath Ledger's performance in The Dark Knight, so I was really happy to see that he gets to play a villain, because he's been wanting to do that since day one, so I'm glad they gave that to him."

Here's the synopsis for "Bizarros in a Bizarro World": "ELAT YRANOITUAC A — Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) races through the portal after Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt), but when he arrives on the other side, he discovers everything on this parallel earth is… bizarre. Navigating his way through deceivingly familiar faces and landscapes, Superman goes on one wild ride in his fight to stop Ally from merging. Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Sofia Hasmik, Dylan Walsh, and Emmanuelle Chriqui also star. The episode was directed by Louis Milito and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing."

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Naomi. "Bizarros in a Bizarro World" will air on April 26th.