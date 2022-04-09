Superman & Lois: “Bizarros in a Bizarro World” Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Bizarros in a Bizarro World”, the tenth episode of Superman & Lois‘ second season. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, April 26th. Previously, Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) went through the mysterious portal to the Inverse World in pursuit of Ally Allston and has not returned. However, at the episode’s end Inverse Jonathan arrives at the Kent farm and tells Lois and Jordan that their Clark was “too late”. While the episode’s end teased danger for Superman in the Inverse World, the new synopsis reveals that he finds himself in a “bizarre” world where things look the same but are anything but.

“ELAT YRANOITUAC A — Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) races through the portal after Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt), but when he arrives on the other side, he discovers everything on this parallel earth is… bizarre. Navigating his way through deceivingly familiar faces and landscapes, Superman goes on one wild ride in his fight to stop Ally from merging. Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Sofia Hasmik, Dylan Walsh, and Emmanuelle Chriqui also star. The episode was directed by Louis Milito and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.”

And things don’t sound like they will be especially smooth in the regular world, either. Jordan actor Alexander Garfin previously said that Inverse Jordan (Jordan Elsass) will cause some big problems in Smallville.

“Bizarro Jonathan really starts to screw things up,” Garfin said. “Also, you have to remember that he’s their son, but he’s not really their son. It’s a bit of that Natalie syndrome that we had, only this time he seems like he’s a little evil. That’s gonna be an interesting mix of emotions for everyone involved. Also, Jordan Elsass idolizes Heath Ledger’s performance in The Dark Knight, so I was really happy to see that he gets to play a villain, because he’s been wanting to do that since day one, so I’m glad they gave that to him.”

While fans eagerly await what’s next for Superman & Lois in Season 2, there is at least one thing that they don’t have to be curious about: the show’s future. The CW officially renewed Superman & Lois for a third season. The network also announced that six other shows — All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, and Walker — have been renewed for the upcoming 2022-2023 season as well.

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond,” Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO of The CW Network said in a statement. “These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint.”

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Naomi. “Bizarros in a Bizarro World” will air on April 26th.