Superman & Lois: "Lies That Bind" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Lies That Bind", the twelfth episode of Superman & Lois' second season. The episode will air on Tuesday, May 31st. At this point, we don't know much about the episode as an official synopsis has not yet been released, but the last few moments of this week's "Truth and Consequences" delivered a major status quo change for Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and from the looks of things in the preview, that moment was just the beginning of challenges ahead.

In "Truth and Consequences," Superman came clean to Lana Cushing (Emmanuelle Chriqui) about his identity, finally telling his lifelong friend that Clark Kent and Superman are the same person. It was a necessary decision as the arrival of Jon-El (Jordan Elsass) was itself a complicated situation, but Inverse Lana also showed up briefly as well. And while Superman managed to get the pendant, thus stopping the merges for now, Ally Allston isn't going to stop that easily and as you can see in the preview below, Lana is about to find out so much more about Clark and his secret when the show returns on the 31st.

Clark coming clean to Lana appears to be just part of what Chriqui has previously referred to as a "hell of a journey" that her character goes on this season. Earlier this year she spoke about what her character was going through in the context of her marriage ending after the revelation of her husband's infidelity, but as we get deeper into the season, her character is still going through a lot — and that includes learning her friend's biggest secret.

"There so much that goes on," Chriqui told PopCulture.com. "Now officially the Bizarro world has been introduced and it just gets crazy in the best way. In the best way. Half the time I'm calling Todd [Helbing], the creator, I'm like, 'Wait, what? Really?' Lana's journey this season is particularly heartfelt and it's really deep and she goes on one hell of a journey. And that's all I can say without giving it away. But just a lot, the next two episodes you'll understand. You'll be like, 'Oh, that's what she was talking about.'"

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Lies that Bind" will air on May 31st.