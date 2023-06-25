Superman & Lois Season Finale Trailer Released

Lex Luthor is out of prison and he has just one thing on his mind: making the Man of Steel pay for the years he spent behind bars. It's a conflict that The CW's Superman & Lois has been teeing up all season and now, with just one episode remaining of the series' third season, fans are mere days from seeing how it plays out and from the looks of things, it's going to be intense. The network has released the full trailer for "What Kills You Only Makes you Stronger", the Season 3 finale of Superman & Lois. The trailer is just a bit longer than the previously released promo for the episode and this new footage gives a better look at not only the conflict that Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) is facing with Lex (Michael Cudlitz) but that the Kent family is facing overall with Jordan as well. You can check out the trailer for yourself in the video below.

SEASON FINALE – All of Smallville comes together to view a meteor shower, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz "The Walking Dead") makes his move. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.



Season 3 of Superman & Lois is Set to End on a Cliffhanger

The CW president Brad Schwartz previously told TVLine that Season 3 of Superman & Lois is not only "great", but the episode will end on a cliffhanger — something sounds a little bit ominous considering the LEx Luthor of it all.

"The ending this season is amazing," Schwartz said. "You've got some Lex Luthor in there… I don't want to give any spoilers, but the end of the season is great — and it's got a bit of a cliffhanger."

Superman & Lois Will Return for Season 4

Earlier this month, The CW announced that Superman & Lois will return for Season 4, so any fan concerns about the series ending Season 3 on a cliffhanger should be eased but when the show does return for its fourth season, it might look just a bit different. It's been rewported that Season 4 of the fan favorite series will have just 10 episodes and, more than that, will see a major reduction in its series regular cast. It's been reported that seven cast members will not be returning: Dylan Walsh (Sam Lane), Emmanuelle Chiriqui (Lana Lang), Erik Valdez (Kyle Cushing), Inde Navarette (Sarah Cushing), Wole Parks (John Henry Irons), Tayler Buck (Natalie Irons), and Sofia Hasmik (Chrissy Beppo) have all reportedly been demoted. The goal is reportedly to have any of the cast members appear in the ten-episode fourth season in recurring or guest starring roles, depending on their availability.

Cudlitz, however, has been promoted to series regular for Season 4, presumably teasing that the next season of Superman & Lois will center around clashes between Lex and Superman.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger" airs June 27th.