Superman & Lois: Michael Cudlitz's Lex Luthor Promoted to Series Regular For Season 4

On Monday, The CW renewed Superman & Lois for Season 4, but with some major changes and now, those changes are coming to light — including news about the season's big bad. On Wednesday it was reported that Michael Cudlitz, who joined Superman & Lois as Lex Luthor in Season 3 of the series (his series debut is set for next week's episode, "Injustice") has been promoted to series regular for Season 4. No additional details about what to expect in terms of story for Season 4 were released, though based on upcoming Season 3 episode synopses it's likely Season 4 will see major clashes between Lex and both Superman and Lois.

Season 3 of Superman & Lois has set the stage for Lex to have a serious axe to grind with the Kents over him spending time in prison for crimes he didn't actually commit, crimes actually carried out by Bruno Mannheim and his late wife, Peia. The Season 3 finale also seems to be setting up for major conflict in Season 4, with the synopsis for "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger" noting that Lex will "make his move" during a meteor shower. You can check out that synopsis here.

Superman & Lois Demotes Seven Cast Members to Recurring Roles for Season 4

While Cudlitz is being promoted to series regular in Season 4, there are major shakeups in terms of the rest of the cast. Wednesday's report confirmed that seven cast members will not be returning as series regulars: Dylan Walsh (Sam Lane), Emmanuelle Chiriqui (Lana Lang), Erik Valdez (Kyle Cushing), Inde Navarette (Sarah Cushing), Wole Parks (John Henry Irons), Tayler Buck (Natalie Irons), and Sofia Hasmik (Chrissy Beppo) have all reportedly been demoted. The goal is reportedly to have any of the cast members appear in the ten-episode fourth season in recurring or guest starring roles, depending on their availability.

The idea that the cast of Superman & Lois might see some cuts first surfaced ahead of the Season 4 renewal when it was reported that the renewal of the fan favorite series was contingent on some major budget reductions to lower the cost of the series. Season 4 will also have just 10 episodes, likely as part of a cost-saving measure.

Season 3 of Superman & Lois is Expected to End on a Cliffhanger

With Season 4 now assured, fans can breathe a bit easier about the fact that Season 3 will end in a precarious position. The CW president Brad Schwartz has teased that Superman & Lois' third season will end on a cliffhanger, though he didn't provide anything in the way of spoilers.

"The ending this season is amazing," Schwartz said. "You've got some Lex Luthor in there… I don't want to give any spoilers, but the end of the season is great — and it's got a bit of a cliffhanger."

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 7/8 p.m. ET on The CW.

