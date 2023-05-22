Superman & Lois: The CW Exec Teases Season Finale Cliffhanger Amid Renewal Speculation

While the fate of The CW's Superman & Lois remains up in the air, it sounds like Season 3 of the DC series is going to end on a bit of a cliffhanger. According to The CW's president Brad Schwartz, the season finale of Superman & Lois is "great" and will end with a cliffhanger, though in his comments to TVLine, he didn't want to give anything away in terms of spoilers.

"The ending this season is amazing," Schwartz said. "You've got some Lex Luthor in there… I don't want to give any spoilers, but the end of the season is great — and it's got a bit of a cliffhanger."

However, the while the idea that Superman & Lois is ending its season on a cliffhanger might be somewhat welcome news in any other season where more episodes were more assured, the fate of the series remains up in the air. The CW has yet to renew the series — as well as fellow DC series Gotham Knights — and Schwartz also indicated that while Superman & Lois is a strong performer for the network, it's expensive to produce and doesn't make the network money, not to mention that the network doesn't have the rights to prior seasons.

"We don't have the rights to the prior seasons," Schwartz said. "You need to have a library [for people to find a show]… and the prior seasons are [on HBO Max]."

Schwartz explained that, when it comes to the fate of Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and All-American: Homecoming, a decision on those shows will be coming in the near future.

"We're still looking at those analyzing these shows…and looking at our budgets in 2024," Schwartz said at a press conference today, where The CW announced their fall schedule. "We love all those shows, and they all do very well for us in different ways. We will be making decisions on those probably sooner than later."

What is Superman & Lois about?

Season three of Superman & Lois opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark and Lois are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be, as Chrissy struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough. Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie. Lana Lang and Kyle redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan.

