Superman & Lois Star Reacts to Season 4 Series Exit

This last week has seen some major news for The CW's Superman & Lois. The fan favorite series was finally given a Season 4 renewal, but it's a renewal that came with some big changes. On Wednesday, it was announced that the series has demoted seven cast members from series regular to recurring for the next season, including Wole Parks. Now, the John Henry Irons actor reacts to the news. On Thursday, Parks shared a now-expired Instagram story (via Deadline) featuring himself next to a plush teddy bear below a neon bar sign with the caption "Looking for work."

Parks is not the only cast member whose status has gotten a reaction on social media. Shortly after the renewal announcement on Monday but before official news that the series cast was being trimmed, Leslie Bourque-Walks, wife of General Sam Lane actor Dylan Walsh, also took to Instagram to confirm that the actor and character had been cut due the series' new budget considerations.

"Congrats to the families of S&L for finally getting the update of their fate. We now know General lane was cut due to budget. It was a fun ride. Bye.," she wrote.

Who Else Has Been Cut From Superman & Lois Season 4?

In addition to Parks and Walsh, the series has demoted Emmanuelle Chiriqui (Lana Lang), Erik Valdez (Kyle Cushing), Inde Navarette (Sarah Cushing), Tayler Buck (Natalie Irons), and Sofia Hasmik (Chrissy Beppo). The goal is reportedly to have any of the cast members appear in the ten-episode fourth season in recurring or guest starring roles, depending on their availability.

The decision to cut down on Superman & Lois' cast had been speculated about when the Season 4 renewal was first reported on, as a way to lower the cost of the show for the Nexstar-owned The CW and Warner Bros. Television. (A similar decision was made to CBS' sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola, and will reportedly also be made with The CW's also-renewed series All American: Homecoming.) This leaves Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent / Superman), Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane), Michael Bishop (Jonathan Kent), and Alex Garfin (Jordan Kent) in their series regular roles for Season 4.

Superman & Lois Adds Michael Cudlitz as Series Regular for Season 4

While Superman & Lois has reduced its series regular cast overall, it is upping Michael Cudlitz to that status for Season 4. Cudlitz will make his debut on Superman & Lois as Lex Luthor in Season 3 of the series (his series debut is set for next week's episode, "Injustice") has been promoted to series regular for Season 4. No additional details about what to expect in terms of story for Season 4 were released, though based on upcoming Season 3 episode synopses it's likely Season 4 will see major clashes between Lex and both Superman and Lois.

