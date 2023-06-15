Superman & Lois Demotes Seven Cast Members to Recurring Roles For Season 4

Season 4 of Superman & Lois is about to look drastically different. On Wednesday, reports confirmed that seven of Superman & Lois' cast members will not be returning as series regulars for the recently-renewed shortened fourth season. Dylan Walsh (Sam Lane), Emmanuelle Chiriqui (Lana Lang), Erik Valdez (Kyle Cushing), Inde Navarette (Sarah Cushin), Wole Parks (John Henry Irons), Tayler Buck (Natalie Irons), and Sofia Hasmik (Chrissy Beppo) have all reportedly been demoted. The goal is reportedly to have any of the cast members appear in the ten-episode fourth season in recurring or guest starring roles, depending on their availability.

The decision to cut down on Superman & Lois' cast had been speculated about when the Season 4 renewal was first reported on, as a way to lower the cost of the show for the Nexstar-owned The CW and Warner Bros. Television. (A similar decision was made to CBS' sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola, and will reportedly also be made with The CW's also-renewed series All American: Homecoming.) This leaves Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent / Superman), Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane), Michael Bishop (Jonathan Kent), and Alex Garfin (Jordan Kent) in their series regular roles for Season 4. Additionally, Michael Cudlitz has been promoted to a series regular role for his portrayal of Lex Luthor.

Will Superman & Lois get renewed for Season 5?

After fellow DC shows The Flash and Stargirl were confirmed to be ending after their current seasons, some fans have wondered about the long-term future of Superman & Lois. Even as James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios will be rebooting the man of steel with 2025's Superman: Legacy movie, it has sounded like the series could still continue for a while.

"It's a show everybody likes, so it's going to keep going for a little bit," Gunn told reporters during a presentation in January.

What is Superman & Lois' Season 3 finale about?

According to a newly-released synopsis for Superman & Lois' Season 3 finale, "Injustice", the ongoing battle against Lex Luthor could culminate unexpectedly.

"SEASON FINALE – All of Smallville comes together to view a meteor shower, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz "The Walking Dead") makes his move. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing."

h/t: Deadline