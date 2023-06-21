Superman & Lois Season 3 Finale Preview Released

The third season of The CW's Superman & Lois is upon us and now, the network has released a preview for "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger", the Season 3 finale of the series. The episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, June 27th and is set to see Lex Luthor — who made his series debut in tonight's episode "Injustice" — make his big play and presumably set up the conflict for Season 4 of the series as the villain plans to kill the Man of Steel. You can check out the preview for yourself in the video below as well as read on for the episode synopsis.

SEASON FINALE – All of Smallville comes together to view a meteor shower, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz "The Walking Dead") makes his move. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Will End on a Cliffhanger

According to The CW's president Brad Schwartz, the Season 3 finale of Superman & Lois is "great" and will also end on a cliffhanger. Schwartz previously teased a cliffhanger in comments to TVLine, though he didn't give any spoilers for the upcoming episode.

"The ending this season is amazing," Schwartz said. "You've got some Lex Luthor in there… I don't want to give any spoilers, but the end of the season is great — and it's got a bit of a cliffhanger."

Superman & Lois Has Been Renewed for Season 4 but With Major Changes to the Series Cast

Fortunately for fans, while Season 3 will end in a cliffhanger, the show is returning for Season 4. However, it will look a bit different when the series does return. Last week, The CW renewed Superman & Lois for a 10-episode Season 4 that will also see a reduction in the number of series regular cast. It was later reported that seven cast members will not be returning as series regulars: Dylan Walsh (Sam Lane), Emmanuelle Chiriqui (Lana Lang), Erik Valdez (Kyle Cushing), Inde Navarette (Sarah Cushing), Wole Parks (John Henry Irons), Tayler Buck (Natalie Irons), and Sofia Hasmik (Chrissy Beppo) have all reportedly been demoted. The goal is reportedly to have any of the cast members appear in the ten-episode fourth season in recurring or guest starring roles, depending on their availability.

Meanwhile, Cudlitz has been promoted to series regular for Season 4, presumably teasing that the next season of the fan-favorite series will see major clashes between Lex Luthor and both Superman/Clark Kent and Lois Lane, something that Season 3 has largely already set the framework for.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger" airs June 27th.

