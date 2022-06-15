Superman Returns to Earth for a Crossover With His Son, DC's New Man of Steel

DC is reaching the conclusion of its Warworld Saga in the pages of Action Comics, which will lead directly into a new crossover reuniting the original Superman Clark Kent/Kal-El with his son Jon Kent, DC's new Man of Steel. "Kal-El Returns" is a six-issue crossover beginning this fall in the pages of Action Comics #1047-1049 and Superman: Son of Kal-El #16-18. Writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson has been guiding Clark Kent's adventures off Earth in Action Comics as the hero has faced off against Mongul in the Warworld Saga, with writer Tom Taylor helming Superman: Son of Kal-El focusing on Jon Kent stepping into his father's role as Superman of Earth.

Before "Kal-El Returns" kicks off, the August one-shot Superman: Warworld Apocalypse #1 by Johnson and artists Brandon Peterson and Will Conrad brings that story arc to a dramatic conclusion. The issue features a main cover by artist Steve Beach and variant covers by Beach, Mario "Fox" Foccillo, and Mikel Janín. "It has all led to this: the final battle between Superman and Mongul, and between the Authority and Mongul's Unmade Champions!" DC teased about the one-shot. "The identity of the hooded stranger has been revealed, uncovering a shocking betrayal that threatens to crush Superman's rebellion forever! But as the fate of Warworld relies on Superman, the last chance to return his powers now lies with Natasha and John Henry Irons."

"Superman: Warworld Apocalypse is everything we've been building to with the Warworld Saga, with the final battle between Superman and Mongul, between the Authority and the Unmade, and the long-awaited reveal of the real mastermind in the shadows," Johnson said. "There are some frankly shocking moments in this issue, and some huge reveals that will have long-lasting repercussions in the DC Universe."

When Superman returns to Earth for the "Kal-El Returns" crossover he'll be even stronger than before. He'll team up with Steel to help reshape Metropolis, all while a new threat is awakened and threatens the entire Superman Family. "As he and Steel join forces to remake Metropolis as a true City of Tomorrow, two of Superman's most iconic villains take notice…and they have plans of their own. Meanwhile, Superman's meddling on Warworld has had unforeseen consequences: he's awakened an enemy so ancient and powerful, even this stronger-than-ever Superman will need the whole Super-Family to face it. Introducing new characters and beginning this new chapter in Superman's mythology, don't miss the kickoff to the countdown to Action Comics #1050!"

Fans can also expect the return of the classic Superman villain Metallo. "What we did for Mongul with the Warworld Saga, we're doing for Metallo in Kal-El Returns," Johnson added. "Metallo might be my favorite Superman villain, and I think he's often overlooked in lieu of the more god-like characters like Mongul or Darkseid. There's a really scary, complex, interesting version of him I've been wanting to show readers for a long time. His origins, his motivations, and his power set are all overdue for a deep-dive refresh, and we're ready to give readers a Metallo worthy of Superman. Stay tuned for the strongest and scariest Metallo you've ever seen."

You can check out the covers for Superman: Warworld Apocalypse #1 and Action Comics #1047 below. Superman: Warworld Apocalypse #1 goes on sale August 30th, followed by Action Comics #1047 on September 27th.