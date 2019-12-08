“The Truth” is Out in An Exclusive Preview of Superman #18 From Bendis and Reis

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Superman #18, out on Wednesday from writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Ivan Reis. The issue features a press conference in which he reveals to the world that he is Clark Kent. The issue is one of those rare comics events that has broken into the mainstream news conversation, with both comic fans and non-readers talking about the ramifications of Superman revealing his identity to the public in the modern age. It also seems to be an idea that Bendis has had since very early in his run — or perhaps before he even started.

During one of our earliest conversations with Bendis, before The Man of Steel was even published, he suggested that his longer-term plans for Superman would put him at the center of the comics discourse and shift his role in the DC Universe as a whole. This story certainly seems to be aimed at doing both.

“I would like to challenge these characters to the depths of their soul, and that’s what’s going to happen,” Bendis told ComicBook.com back when he first sent Jon and Lois off into space at the start of his run. “I’ve gone on record saying I love this family. I love Jon. I love Lois. I might be here to write Lois. Everyone’s here for Clark. I might be here for Lois. I think she’s an amazing character. When I see someone getting worried about it, I’m like, ‘I’m not going to spoil my story for you because you’re worried, but in about a year from now you’re going to be like, Oh, I should apologize to him for all that shit I said on Twitter about what he thinks about Lois.’ But they won’t, but it’s okay. It’s part of the gig. But I’m excited to prove myself.”

You can check out the official solicitation text for the issue, along with the preview pages and covers, below.

With Superman’s family scattered across the galaxy, our hero must confront some of his greatest concerns about himself and his place in the galaxy. Legendary artist Ivan Reis joins writer Brian Michael Bendis as they introduce the biggest change in the Man of Steel’s life ever!

Superman #18, from Bendis, Reis, and Joe Prado, will be available for sale in comic shops — and to buy digitally on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and ComiXology — on Wednesday, December 11.

