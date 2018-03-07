Superman Witnesses The End Of The World In Action Comics #1000 Preview

Every so often on Twitter, Batman and Mister Miracle writer Tom King likes to joke that he is prone to stories where stoic men stare out a window and, with a single tear rolling down their cheek, make a dramatic declaration. If there is a cosmic, epic corollary to that scene, it is the five-page story from Action Comics #1000 released today by DC Comics.

In the story, from King and artist Clay Mann with colors by Jordie Bellaire and letters by John Workman, Superman returns to Earth a billion years after it has stopped sustaining life. He is there, it turns out, to visit a spot of special significance — but believes it will be the last time he has the chance, because as the sun’s mass shrinks and Earth’s star prepares to die, he supposes the world itself will be gone before he has another chance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The publisher has made King and Mann’s story available on their digital reader for free, which means you can read it here.

It is just one of numerous stories in Action Comics #1000, the first mainstream American comic to reach a four-digit issue number and a celebration of Superman’s 80th anniversary.

The issue features stories by current Action Comics and Superman writers Dan Jurgens, Peter J. Tomasi, and Patrick Gleason, the issue will feature stories and art by Marv Wolfman, Louise Simonson, Butch Guice, Jerry Ordway, and more — plus the DC Comics debut of Brian Michael Bendis, who will take over the Superman titles this summer.

You can see the official solicitation text for the issue below.

Action Comics #1000 is in stores on April 17.

ACTION COMICS #1000

Cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Stories and art by an all-star lineup of top talent

Retailers: This issue will ship with ten covers. Please see the order form for details.

Celebrate 1000 issues of Action Comics with an all-star lineup of top talent as they pay tribute to the comic that started it all! From today’s explosive action to a previously unpublished tale illustrated by the legendary Curt Swan to the Man of Tomorrow’s future—this very special, oversized issue presents the best of the best in Superman stories!

FEATURING ALL-NEW ART AND STORIES BY:

BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

JOHN CASSADAY

OLIVIER COIPEL

PAUL DINI

JOSE LUIS GARCIA-LOPEZ

PATRICK GLEASON

BUTCH GUICE

GEOFF JOHNS

DAN JURGENS

TOM KING

JIM LEE

CLAY MANN

BRAD MELTZER

JERRY ORDWAY

TIM SALE

LOUISE SIMONSON

SCOTT SNYDER

CURT SWAN

PETER J. TOMASI

MARV WOLFMAN

…AND MORE!

DECADES-SPANNING OPEN-TO-ORDER VARIANT COVERS BY:

• STEVE RUDE (1930s)

• MICHAEL CHO (1940s)

• DAVE GIBBONS (1950s)

• MICHAEL ALLRED (1960s)

• JIM STERANKO (1970s)

• JOSHUA MIDDLETON (1980s)

• DAN JURGENS (1990s)

• LEE BERMEJO (2000s)

…PLUS A BLANK VARIANT COVER!

PRESTIGE FORMAT • NO ADS • On sale APRIL 18 • 80 pg, FC, $7.99 US • RATED T