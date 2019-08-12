Teen Choice Awards: Riverdale Wins Choice Drama TV Show

Riverdale is off to a good start at The Teen Choice Awards with the show very well represented among the nominees. The CW drama just claimed its first win of the night for Choice Drama TV Show. Cole Sprouse and K.J. Apa are Choice Drama TV Actor nominees for the show. Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart are Choice Drama TV Actress nominees for Riverdale. Two sets of couples are also in the running for Choice Ship.

Fans have to be loving all of this as Riverdale‘s it couple gets a chance to enjoy some positive press around their work. Moments like these offer a respite from the negative press that circles around their relationship.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last month, rumors surfaced that Riverdale stars, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, had broken up after they weren’t seen interacting during the Entertainment Weekly party at San Diego Comic-Con. However, Reinhart eventually silenced those rumors with an Instagram post featuring a photoshoot the couple did together for W, saying “BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know sh**.”

Now that Bughead stans everywhere can breathe easily, Sprouse has chimed in on the rumors. According to ET Online, the actor revealed that false relationship rumors don’t bother him. When asked how annoyed he was by the rumors, Sprouse jokingly replied, “Incredibly,” but added, “No, I don’t care. That’s the nature of our industry.”

“I think you have to poke fun of it a little bit,” he explained. “It’s kind of something you sign up for, but as long as can keep it light and fun, it’s all good.”

Everybody is feeling good right now, but drama is only an episode away this fall. Riverdale returns for its fourth season on Wednesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW. Currently, the first three seasons are streaming on Netflix.