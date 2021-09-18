Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven Trailer Revealed

DC Comics has released a new trailer for their highly-anticipated new graphic novel, Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven. The book will be available in stores and online starting September 28th. Written by Kami Garcia and illustrated by Gabriel Picolo, the book sees the two fan-favorite characters cross paths while they are both looking for assistance from Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke with pretty personal concerns. For Raven, she’s looking for something to help her get rid of her demonic father Trigon for good while Beast Boy, Garfield Logan, is looking for help with his own shapeshifting abilities but what they find in each other may be even more important.



Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven is a sequel to Garcia and Picolo’s 2019 New York Times best-selling Teen Titans: Raven which reimagined Rachel Roth’s origin and 2020’s Teen Titans: Beast Boy which explored Gar’s. The new book will explore the romantic origins of the pair as a couple.





“Beast Boy Loves Raven is the book and romantic meet-up Gabriel and I have been waiting for as both Teen Titans fans and co-creators of the series,” Garcia told Collider. “We also wanted to write a story about a friendship-turned-romance that felt relatable and attainable versus the overly romanticized versions of teen relationships that we so often see in media and few teens actually experience in real life. At its core, Beast Boy Loves Raven is a story about friendship and learning to accept who we are-including our scars and the parts of ourselves that scare us-so we can go on to write our own stories.”



You can check out the official synopsis for Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven below.



It seems like years, but it’s only been a few days since Raven Roth recovered her memories, trapped her demon father, Trigon, into her amulet, and had her heart broken for the first time. But she doesn’t have time to think about the past…she has to focus on finding a way to get rid of Trigon for good



Garfield Logan still can’t believe he has powers that allow him to change into different animals, but the price of knowing that his parents kept this secret hidden from him just feels too high. And what’s more, his difficulty controlling these abilities could have unexpected consequences.



Both are seeking answers from the one person who seems to have them all figured out: Slade Wilson.



When their paths converge in Nashville, Raven and Gar can’t help but feel a connection, despite the secrets they both try to hide. It will take a great amount of trust and courage to overcome the wounds of their pasts. But can they find acceptance for the darkest part of themselves? Or maybe even love?



Teen Titans: Beast Boy hits stores on September 28th