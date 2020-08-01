DC Reveals Teen Titans: Beast Boy First Look Preview

Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo are returning to the world of DC Comics with their new entry in the Teen Titans franchise, which will revolve around the delightful Beast Boy, and now we've got your first look at the anticipated new graphic novel. DC's Young Adult line previously released Garcia and Picolo's Teen Titans: Raven to fan acclaim, and now Garcia has shared a first look at the next book in the series on social media, adding the caption "30 Days to #TeenTitansBeastBoy! Here's a sneak peek (more in thread). It's been so much fun working on this with the amazing

@_gabrielpicolo and we can't wait to share BEAST BOY with you. Pre-order now at http://bit.ly/OrderBeastBoy" You can get a look at the new preview starting on the next slide, and we very much recommend you check it out.

The preview finds Gar doing what he does best, and that's adapting to any given scenario by utilizing that handy power of his to take on any animal attribute he so chooses. As we see here, that doesn't mean just the external form, as he adapts the heat and stomach tolerance of a rat to handle a Reaper pepper challenge with ease.

Picolo's visuals are gorgeous, spotlighting how this occurs within Beast Boy's body across several pages, and we can't wait to see what the full novel holds.

You can check out the official description below and the full preview can be found starting on the next slide!

"#1 New York Times bestselling author Kami Garcia (Beautiful Creatures) and artist Gabriel Picolo, the creative duo behind the smash hit Teen Titans: Raven, take you on a journey of self-discovery and acceptance, while reminding us the value of true friendship--especially when life gets wild.

Garfield Logan has spent his entire life being overlooked. Even in a small town like Eden, Georgia, the 17-year-old with green streaks in his hair can't find a way to stand out--and the clock is ticking. Senior year is almost over. If Gar doesn't find a way to impress the Chosen Ones--the social elite at Bull Creek High School--he will never know what it's like to matter. Gar's best friends, Stella and Tank, don't understand why he cares what other people think. They miss their funny, pizza-loving, video game-obsessed best friend.

Then Gar accepts a wild dare out of the blue. It impresses the Chosen Ones and his social status soars. But other things are changing, too. Gar grows six inches overnight. His voice drops and, suddenly, he's stronger and faster. He's finally getting everything he wanted, but his newfound popularity comes at a price. Gar has to work harder to impress his new friends. The dares keep getting bigger and the stakes keep getting higher.

When Gar realizes the extent of his physical changes, he has to dig deep and face the truth about himself--and the people who truly matter--before his life spirals out of control."

